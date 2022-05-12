St. Helena Farmers’ Market: Committed to education

The St. Helena Farmers’ Market is committed to providing education about healthy eating and environmental conservation.

Our wide range of programs, including our Market Classroom where kids enjoy on-site and take-home activities as well as story times, our annual Art Competition for local students in grades 3-5, our Lecture Series for adults where we feature experts in gardening and nutrition, and our popular Chef Demos (often including delicious samples), have earned us a 501c3 educational status enjoyed by only a handful of farmers’ markets.

The architect for these offerings is our Market Educator. Back in 2008, Amanda Tuttle launched this program with a visit from St. Helena Primary School students. During the next 10 years, she expanded it to include weekly activities for both kids and adults. After a brief hiatus in 2018-19 when Arwen Gallenkamp took the reins and continued to innovate, Amanda returned despite a long commute. Now she and her husband have launched their own family business and Amanda is ready to pass the torch to our new Market Educator, Gayle Davies.

You may recognize Gayle. A longtime Napa Valley resident, volunteer and educator, Gayle continues to work with the UpValley Family Centers. Her involvement with the St. Helena Farmers’ Market actually goes back almost two decades to when she and her husband were partners in Napa Freerange Beef, a popular vendor. Please stop by to welcome Gayle to her new position.

On May 13, Gayle and Amanda will both be in the Market Classroom with a great take-home activity called “Window Greenhouses.” At 10:30, they’ll introduce Lecture Series guest Henni Cohen, whose talk, “Habitat Gardening for Pollinators with Native Plants,” will focus on protecting pollinators while creating a beautiful garden. And, in keeping with Pollinator Awareness Month, the Western Monarch Society of Napa Valley will once again be handing out milkweed plants.

The St. Helena Hospital Foundation’s Mobile Van will be at the Market providing health screenings and COVID vaccinations. And remember to buy your tickets for our final spring CinemaBites on May 16 at cameocinema.com. Take a fun-filled jaunt through Italy while enjoying tasty treats inspired by the film.

We invite you to join us every Friday morning through the end of October from 7:30 a.m. until noon in Crane Park. Look for us on social media and sign up for our weekly newsletter at the General Store.

Stacey Bressler is a local vintner and member of the St. Helena Farmers’ Market Board of Directors.