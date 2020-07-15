St. Helena Farmers’ Market: Cool no bake desserts for hot days

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Turning on the oven to make dessert doesn’t sound fun during these hot days. Instead, stop by the Farmers’ Market to pick up fresh ingredients to make a no bake dessert for dinner (or enjoy your evening and just have dessert.)

What could be easier than making a Raspberry Fool (a chilly dessert from England)? Mash 2 cups raspberries and 2 tbsp. sugar with a fork and set aside. Whip 1 cup whipping cream with one-quarter cup sugar until stiff peaks form. Gently fold the mashed raspberry mixture into the whipped cream and spoon into pretty glasses and top with 1 cup raspberries and a few mint leaves for decoration.

A fun way to use strawberries is to combine 2 cups berries (washed, hulled and cut in half) with 3 tbsp Grand Marnier and let steep for an hour. Add a bit of sugar as needed to the mixture. The dessert is great by itself, or use as a topping for vanilla ice cream, or go fancy and spoon into individual meringues.

Peaches are plentiful at the market right now and can be turned into an easy no bake cheesecake. Whip 1 cup whipping cream until stiff. Separately, whip 4 oz cream cheese and 2 tbsp. sugar. Fold the two mixtures together. Dice 2 peaches with 1 tbsp. sugar and 1 tsp. lemon juice. Layer granola, the whipped mixture and the peaches into glasses. Enjoy!