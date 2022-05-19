St. Helena Farmers’ Market: Enjoy great coffee and be a hero

I love my morning espresso. And I love it even more when it comes from the Hero Café at the St. Helena Farmers’ Market because I know it’s not only improving my morning, but it’s also helping others. The Hero Café is a nonprofit pop-up coffee shop whose proceeds support The Hero Foundation, a team of young adults from Napa County who are on a mission to save the world.

According to co-founder Raphael Genty, who made my excellent espresso at the Market, he and Michael Rupprecht originated The Hero Foundation to help those affected by the 2017 wildfires. Since then, they have developed a roster of more than 150 volunteers who have helped raise money for a variety of important local causes including creating care packages for the homeless, coastal and Napa River clean-ups, clothing drives, peace marches and a community blood drive. They work with other nonprofit organizations including ParentsCAN, Abode Services, the Alzheimer’s Association, California Community Foundation’s Wildlife Relief Fund, the National Alliance to End Homelessness and the Napa Valley Community Foundation.

The Hero Café sources coffee beans from Chik Monk Roasters, an eco-friendly, ethical, rain-forest alliance and fair-trade certified coffee company in Chikmagalur, India. Chik Monk has been family-owned and operated by four generations who are committed to treating their workers and our planet with respect. We are proud to welcome The Hero Café to our weekly lineup of wonderful vendors and hope you will stop by to sample their delicious coffees and treats.

And this week you can enjoy a concert as you sip. Talented music teacher Linda Marks and her students will be playing from 8:30 until 10 in the redwood grove.

Saving our planet will be an important topic in our Market Classroom where the monthly focus is on pollinators and the important role they play. Join Market Educator Gayle Davies for kids story time at 10:30 and stop by the Western Monarch Society booth to pick up a free native milkweed plant.

Please join us this week, and every Friday morning through the end of October, from 7:30 until noon in beautiful Crane Park for the finest locally grown produce, meats, seafood, prepared foods and artisan wares. Look for us on Facebook, Instagram and NextDoor, and sign up for our weekly newsletter at the General Store.

Stacey Bressler is a local vintner and member of the St. Helena Farmers’ Market Board of Directors.