St. Helena Farmers' Market: Farmers' markets through the millennia

Farmers’ markets are believed to have originated in Egypt over 5,000 years ago as a place for farmers and craftspeople to sell their goods in a local meeting place. Purchases at that time usually took place as trades in goods rather than money transactions, and the goods were valued by weight.

Jump forward 5,000 years and the first farmers’ markets in North America date to the 1600s as a place for locals to buy meat, dairy and fresh produce from the producers of the products. These markets were significant economic operations and attracted many people into each city center.

In the 1800s and 1900s, farmers’ markets were important for both economic success and social interaction as they were often the only means for rural and urban community members to meet. These markets remained central for buying and selling food until the start of the 1900s. In the 1950s, farmers’ markets started to disappear as the influx of grocery stores and high-speed transportation of produce allowed people to buy their fruit and vegetables in a local place but without knowing the origins of their purchase.

In the early 1960s and 1970s, customers started to ask again where their produce and meat were grown, and local farmers’ Markets were once again an important part of the community. As we come to the end of our 36th season, the St. Helena Farmers’ Market is very fortunate to be a part of our local history.

There are only two more markets this season! Bring the kids to our Market Classroom for Kids’ Story Time at 9:30 a.m. We will also have fun activities based on our October theme of "Seeds, Grains, Nuts, and Beans." Speaking of seeds, stop and have a chat with the Napa County Seed Library to learn about the benefits of seed saving and sharing.

Perfect Edge Cutlery will be at the market for the last time this year to sharpen all your kitchen knives and garden tools. And buzzzz over to our General Store for the end-of-season sale on our Native Bees merchandise.

For the most up-to-date information, please visit us at sthelenafarmersmkt.org, sign up for the market’s weekly online newsletter, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and NextDoor.