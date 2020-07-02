St. Helena Farmers’ Market: Fireworks Salad is favorite way to celebrate July Fourth

Parades and fireworks displays may be cancelled, but we can still enjoy Independence Day treats that explode with flavor with a little help from the St. Helena Farmers’ Market!
Let’s start with the all-American favorite: the grill. Nothing screams “party” like delicious ribs, steaks, burgers, hot dogs or hot links sizzling on the grill. All of these are available from Long Meadow Ranch.
Equally fun are the wonderful pretzel dogs and pretzels with mustard from Napa Baking Company. Add the all-American favorite, corn on the cob, which has started making its appearance from Neufeld Farms and other growers to really feel the holiday spirit.
One of my personal July Fourth favorites is Fireworks Salad. While there seem to be many recipes for this, all share explosive color from bright red tomatoes and vibrant bell pepper slices in yellow, red and orange. I like to start with a basic green salad topped with slices of grilled chicken breasts and decorated with both slices and small diced pieces of those colorful tomatoes and peppers. I dress this with a zesty orange vinaigrette that combines one-half tsp. of freshly grated orange zest with 2 Tbls. fresh orange juice, 1 Tbls. balsamic vinegar, 2 tsp. honey, 1 tsp. spicy dry mustard, 1 Tbls. sugar, a pinch of sea salt and 6 Tbls. olive oil.
Of course, no Fourth of July celebration would be complete without a red, white and blue dessert. Strawberries from Sebastopol Berry Farm can be paired with blueberries and served over vanilla ice cream.
And watermelon is perfect as is or diced in a refreshing salad. A variation on the All-American apple pie is the delectable apple tart from Upper Crust Baking Co. The colors we’ll miss from fireworks can be found in the gorgeous, hand-decorated cookies from Cookies, Too (too pretty to eat, too delicious not to).
So, get ready for Independence Day with a visit to the St. Helena Farmers’ Market at our temporary location at Napa Valley College’s Upper Valley Campus from 7:30 until noon this Friday.
A special reminder to third- to fifth-graders who participated in the Market’s “Locally Grown” art competition to stop by the General Store to pick up your well-deserved certificates and prizes.
Thank you for letting the St. Helena Farmers’ Market help you to celebrate the Fourth in style!
Stacey Bressler is a local vintner and member of the St. Helena Farmers’ Market Board of Directors.
