St. Helena Farmers’ Market: Fireworks Salad is favorite way to celebrate July Fourth

Parades and fireworks displays may be cancelled, but we can still enjoy Independence Day treats that explode with flavor with a little help from the St. Helena Farmers’ Market!

Let’s start with the all-American favorite: the grill. Nothing screams “party” like delicious ribs, steaks, burgers, hot dogs or hot links sizzling on the grill. All of these are available from Long Meadow Ranch.

Equally fun are the wonderful pretzel dogs and pretzels with mustard from Napa Baking Company. Add the all-American favorite, corn on the cob, which has started making its appearance from Neufeld Farms and other growers to really feel the holiday spirit.

One of my personal July Fourth favorites is Fireworks Salad. While there seem to be many recipes for this, all share explosive color from bright red tomatoes and vibrant bell pepper slices in yellow, red and orange. I like to start with a basic green salad topped with slices of grilled chicken breasts and decorated with both slices and small diced pieces of those colorful tomatoes and peppers. I dress this with a zesty orange vinaigrette that combines one-half tsp. of freshly grated orange zest with 2 Tbls. fresh orange juice, 1 Tbls. balsamic vinegar, 2 tsp. honey, 1 tsp. spicy dry mustard, 1 Tbls. sugar, a pinch of sea salt and 6 Tbls. olive oil.