St. Helena Farmers' Market: Flowers are in full bloom

Nothing brightens your day like a bouquet of flowers! Our Market shoppers get just as excited about filling their baskets with locally grown blossoms as they do about organic produce. Some of our vendors offer both.

Devoto Gardens and Orchards began growing apples and flowers over 45 years ago and they still produce more than 80 varietals of apples. But apples are seasonal, explained Stan Devoto’s brother-in-law Doug, a popular Market personality. Devoto’s 15 acres of flowers start blooming in early spring and keep going until late fall. Sunflowers are especially popular and later-blooming varieties will reappear by mid-September.

Rainwater Ranch, located in Winters, is known for their outstanding citrus. Since the season for oranges and lemons ends by late spring, three years ago owners Lee and Lauren Millon began growing a wide variety of flowers, including tulips, irises, sunflowers, dahlias and gladiolus. Look for their lovely, arranged bouquets or create your own.

The newest addition to our flower vendor lineup is Carnations by Cassie. Don’t be fooled by the name, Cassie uses many floral varieties for her romantic bouquets. She is especially proud that most of her blossoms come from Napa Valley farms. Cassie is also delighted to offer handmade ceramic vases to complement her charming bouquets.

I love dahlias, so I adore The Happy Dahlia Farm. They grow over 100 varieties of dahlias in Petaluma. Happy customers can choose from an array of colorful blooms to create personalized arrangements. You can also arrange a visit to their dahlia fields to enjoy a picnic among nature’s most glorious creations.

Looking for handmade garden pots, reclaimed wood planter boxes and birdhouses, dried or fresh bouquets, or other floral art? Starr Gardens has just what you are looking for. Starr can help you find the perfect hostess gift or lovely addition to you home décor.

There’s more than flowers to love this week at the Market. We are excited to welcome chef Eddie Lee from The Charter Oak for a Chef’s Demo. Come for some helpful tips and delicious samples at 10:30.

We invite you to join us every Friday morning from 7:30 until noon in Crane Park through the end of October. Greet friends while you stock up on organic and locally grown produce, excellent prepared foods, great gifts and beautiful flowers! For the most up-to-date information, visit our website and follow us on social media.