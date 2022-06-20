St. Helena Farmers’ Market: From NY to NV

We at the St. Helena Farmers’ Market are so lucky to have the Culinary Institute of America at Greystone as our partner in so many things, and one of the biggest benefits is to be introduced each year to the students enrolled in their Farm to Table program. Led by chef Daniel Kedan (Thank you, Chef Daniel, for your amazing demo last week), the program provides “a really unique opportunity for the future culinary world to know where our food comes from,” he tells me, “and what better place to do it but in Northern California.”

Each year, students from the CIA’s Hyde Park campus in New York state's Hudson Valley come to St. Helena for this three-month concentration as part of a bachelor’s degree.

“It has really opened my eyes,” says student Evan from Bergen County, New Jersey, who is shocked at “how so much of our food is not organic” and the high concentration of GMOs in the majority of corn, soy, rice and cotton. A first-timer in California, he is falling for the area and debating whether to stay.

Omaha, Nebraska native Jared says, “It’s so important to know where food comes from.” That's something the group has learned from industry leaders who speak to the students each week, the visits to different vineyards, and trips to well-known Farm to Table restaurants and farms like Single Thread. Clearly enjoying his stay, he tells me he’s “living his best life ever — I am staying on.”

South Jersey student Connor says that St. Helena reminds him of home “take away the wineries and mountains.” But the difference is that “you can grow anything here.” That's echoed by student Reed from San Francisco, a business major in the culinary arts, who says “the Hudson Valley is a great growing region, but nothing like out here.”

Marco, from Sunnyvale, knows this and says, “It’s good to be back.” Passionate about food and community, he has developed an interest in sustainable and regenerative agriculture.

So visit the CIA’s tent on the first and third Friday (next July 1), meet them all, and above all sample the culinary delights they have learned to make from the freshest, locally sourced produce. See you there!

Also this week, continue to learn about “Plants & Their Parts” at our Market Classroom at 9 a.m. and join our Chef’s Demo at 10:30 presented by Carolyn Delfino, Engagement Lead, Upper Napa Valley Blue Zones.

Ann Costelloe is a member of the St. Helena Farmers’ Market Board of Directors.