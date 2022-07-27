St. Helena Farmers’ Market: Gardens at the market

Farmers’ markets around the world provide a cornucopia of food and garden products to their customers. Borough Market in London started in the year 1014 at the foot of London Bridge. We are not quite that old here in St. Helena, but we are happy to provide fresh food and garden items every Friday from May to October. Flowers are available from Devoto Gardens, Rainwater Ranch and a new vendor this year: Starr Gardens.

Starr Gardens is a local garden provider of beautiful potted plants and dried garden items from owner Starr Barton. Starr makes her stone pots out of a combination of peat moss, vermiculite and cement. If you keep the pots moist, the moss on the pots will keep growing. Her lovely birdhouses are made out of local wine staves. You can pick up a herb bundle of sage, rosemary and oregano or a wreath of dried florals on reclaimed redwood. Seasonal potted plants are also available along with ideas for garden parties. Starr also makes art out of grapevines and local reclaimed madrone and manzanita wood.

This Friday we will have a demonstration by Sarah Heller, estate chef at Staglin Family Vineyard, as part of our Chef’s Table series. Watch the demonstration, get some great cooking tips from Sarah, enjoy the samples, and take a copy of the recipe home to give it a try. And our market educator Gayle Davies will have fun projects for the kids as part of our Market Classroom's July theme of “Sun and Summer Survival.”

Please join us every Friday morning from 7:30 until noon in Crane Park. For the most up-to-date information, please visit us at sthelenafarmersmkt.org, sign up for the market’s weekly online newsletter, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and NextDoor.