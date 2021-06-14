St. Helena Farmers' Market: Get your grill on for Father's Day

This year Father’s Day will be different, or rather thankfully more like celebrations past. Gatherings will be bigger and more intimate than last year, and what better way to bring our family and friends together than to offer up what dads love — the grill and a great slab of meat!

Ask the folks at Achadinha Cheese Co/Pacheco Family Meats what they suggest: “The whole cow, Dads love steaks”! Flat irons and New Yorks are on offer there, as well of course some cheese to start. The students at the CIA agree that flat irons are a go-to basic, super easy to marinate and grill. Or marinate a flank steak and serve with a tomatillo salsa (tomatillos, onions, garlic) with shaved fresh radishes and a squeeze of lemon on top. Want a fancier idea? How about mushroom risotto (see Barry at Farwest Fungi) and top with a surf and turf (Santa Rose Seafood can help you there).

So many great local growers to choose from with Long Meadow Ranch bringing in all cuts from a new harvest of beef: ribeye, flank, tri-tip, brisket and my personal favorite a butterflied leg of lamb – just great on the grill. Another favorite of mine is the sausages at Sonoma County Meat Company — several varieties and all awesome, love the Italian sausages (hot and sweet) with onions and peppers. OK, pick up some bacon there while you’re at it for Father’s Day breakfast.