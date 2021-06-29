St. Helena Farmers' Market: Get your red, white and blue food

This year’s Fourth of July gatherings bring a new fresh feeling of independence as we again start gathering in person, seeing each other’s faces and even hugging! So I can’t think of a better way to celebrate our national holiday than by bringing some red, white and blue ideas to the party.

Red is the easy one with an abundance of fresh strawberries and cherries still in season. Get your baskets of the sweetest strawberries at V&M Farms or those amazing cherries from Arceo Ranch. A simple shortcake or poundcake topped with berries and whipped cream can never be simpler or more refreshing.

And of course some red meat for the grill from Long Meadow Ranch — they’ll have boneless leg of lamb ready for you on Friday or go with the classic holiday burgers with their grass-fed ground beef. A slice of white onion, red tomato and blue cheese and there you have it, the perfect tribute to the day.