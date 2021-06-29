St. Helena Farmers' Market: Get your red, white and blue food

This year’s Fourth of July gatherings bring a new fresh feeling of independence as we again start gathering in person, seeing each other’s faces and even hugging! So I can’t think of a better way to celebrate our national holiday than by bringing some red, white and blue ideas to the party.
Red is the easy one with an abundance of fresh strawberries and cherries still in season. Get your baskets of the sweetest strawberries at V&M Farms or those amazing cherries from Arceo Ranch. A simple shortcake or poundcake topped with berries and whipped cream can never be simpler or more refreshing.
And of course some red meat for the grill from Long Meadow Ranch — they’ll have boneless leg of lamb ready for you on Friday or go with the classic holiday burgers with their grass-fed ground beef. A slice of white onion, red tomato and blue cheese and there you have it, the perfect tribute to the day.
White comes in vegetable form with a crisp salad made from thin slices of fennel, frisèe, endive and hearts of palm dressed with a lemon vinaigrette and topped with shaved pecorino. Or try a classic Tuscan bean salad using cannellini beans, diced red and green onion, celery, sun-dried tomatoes and diced peppers, olive oil and vinegar. For a warm version mix the beans with sautéed white onions and bacon! A perfect side to any main and almost all ingredients will be found in our organic produce aisle at the Market.
Blue of course is the tough one, but not if you seek out the blueberries from Neufeld Farms and make tartlets or even a blueberry pie. Or stop by Sweet Linda Lou’s as she will have some holiday-themed sweets ready to take without the bake. So there you have it, all for the making to complement your holiday menus. And while you’re gathering your ingredients, don’t forget to bring the kids to “Kids’ Bilingual Story Time” hosted by Rosa Cachú, Outreach Specialist for the UpValley Family Centers from 9:30 to 10 a.m. See you there!
We hope to see you every Friday through Oct. 29 from 7:30 a.m. until noon in beautiful Crane Park. Stay in-the-know by checking our website, Instagram, Facebook or Nextdoor St. Helena. With new guidelines starting June 15, masks are no longer required, but we recommend unvaccinated patrons wear a mask.
Ann Costelloe is a member of the St. Helena Farmers’ Market Board of Directors.