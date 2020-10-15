St. Helena Farmers’ Market: Glad to be back

The St. Helena Farmers’ Market feels fortunate to be a part of this wonderful community, especially during these challenging times for both our beautiful valley and the world around us. We are saddened to report that two of our longtime vendors lost everything to the Glass Fire, but we are so thankful there were no major injuries or worse during this most recent fire. Our hearts go out to everyone affected by the fires as they navigate the road ahead.

One of the items that made it into our family car for safekeeping during this time was our old cast-iron skillet. When it got pulled back out of the car, it was time to think about comfort food using fall ingredients from the Market. Pan-roasted carrots that become tender and caramelized in the skillet were the first thing to come to mind. Cut carrots diagonally into one inch pieces (to increase the surface area for browning), toss with olive oil and a pinch of salt, place in a single layer and roast in a preheated 400 oven for 20 to 30 minutes. Finish them off with a savory twist (a squeeze of lime juice, minced garlic and turmeric) or sweet (a sprinkle of cinnamon and a drizzle of warm honey). Easy and done.