St. Helena Farmers’ Market: Grab 'n' go

In addition to the vendors offering a wonderful selection of fresh fruit, vegetables, meat and fish, we also have several purveyors of ready-to-go fare at the St. Helena Farmers’ Market.

Who can resist the beautiful smile of Yolanda every week from Mi Fiesta Catering Company? Yolanda prepares authentic Mexican dishes such as tamales, enchiladas, and chile rellenos with your choice of chicken, pork, or cheese and all kinds of wonderful salsas and guacamole.

If you are thinking of Italian food for dinner, Joshua at Tango with Chef sells fresh hand-cut pappardelle, tomato and bolognese sauces, and wagyu meatballs.

Mohammed at The Hummus Guy sells delicious Mediterranean appetizers, hummus, dips and salsas. Pick up a package of baked pita bread chips and your choice of meze three-layer dip, tzatziki, or fig and honey kefir for a refreshing treat.

All of our shoppers are happy to have Rachel and Ray Ray’s Tacos back at the Market. Enjoy a breakfast taco while walking through the market, or pick up a taco kit (adobo roasted pulled chicken or cremini mushroom) that provides you with everything you need to make a great taco meal at home. Their guacamole and salsas are also very tasty.

David at Cocina Milonga sells a variety of freshly baked Argentinian empanadas with fillings that include beef, chicken, chorizo, and sweet potato.

Finally, Malik at Roti offers authentic Pakistani vegan cuisine using family recipes, regional spices, and local ingredients to create naan, chutneys, curry and pickles for healthy inspired meals.

This Friday we will have a lecture on “Native Bees of the Napa Valley” at 10:30 a.m. presented by Erin Arnsteen, co-founder of the Western Monarch Society of Napa County, an organization with the goal of building native plant habitats for native insects. Erin is passionate about insect conservation and is excited to share her knowledge of Napa Valley native bees with our community.

Our Market Classroom will have fun projects for the kids based on our July theme of “Sun and Summer Survival.” Be sure to pick up a free Kid’s Take Home Activity that includes materials and instructions for making an all-natural “Gazing Bottle.”

Please join us every Friday morning from 7:30 until noon in Crane Park.