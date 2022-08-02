St. Helena Farmers’ Market: Great reasons to support your local farmers’ market

We enjoy celebrating National Farmers’ Market Week every year the first full week of August. And we appreciate every vendor that participates in the St. Helena Farmers’ Market each week. There are countless reasons to support your local Farmers’ Markets around the region. Here are just a few.

Fruits and vegetables sold at farmers’ markets are both freshly picked and available during their season to be at their peak flavor and nutrition. They are allowed to ripen in the field, and brought directly to you without being transported long distances or have been sitting for weeks in storage. You can enjoy perfect berries in the spring, vine ripened tomatoes in the summer, and beautiful squashes in the fall directly from their grower. It can help us understand the earth, the weather, and the seasons of the year.

The markets help small family farms continue to thrive and survive in today’s economy. Buying directly from your local farmers puts more money back into their pockets to continue to provide for their families and continue their traditions of family farming.

And finally, you get to talk to your food provider. Have a chat with each vendor about what they recommend each week and get ideas on how to prepare their products. Have fun and try a new fruit or vegetable: purple cauliflower, green garlic, red carrots. The more color variety in our diet, the better!

Bring the kids this Friday to our Bilingual Kids’ Story Time from 9:30 am to 10:00 am hosted by Market Educator Gayle Davies and Raquel Vega from the Upvalley Family Centers. Gayle will also have activities for the kids based on our August theme of Farm and Forest Animals. Stop by the Molly’s Angels booth and learn about the services they provide to the community and how you can become involved. Have a chat with the Napa Valley Recycling Team to pick up some important tips on maximizing your Recycling Efforts. And bring your knives and garden tools for sharpening by Perfect Edge Cutlery.

Please join us every Friday morning from 7:30 am until noon in beautiful Crane Park. For the most up-to-date information, please visit us at sthelenafarmersmkt.org, sign up for the Market’s weekly online Newsletter, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and NextDoor.