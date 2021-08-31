St. Helena Farmers' Market: Grilled fruit is delicious and versatile

When I think about summer, seasonal fruits and outdoor grilling immediately come to mind. Since I love both, why not combine the two? Almost any fruit that is firm enough to be sliced can also be grilled. Grilling causes the natural sugars to caramelize, which brings out deep, rich flavors and adds a hint of smokiness. Some of my favorite fruits to grill that are available now at the St. Helena Farmers’ Market include peaches, figs, cantaloupe, pears, apples and watermelon. Grilled fruits are great both as desserts and as complements to grilled meats. When serving as dessert, I usually top with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream.

Coating your fruit with melted butter or olive oil before placing on the grill helps to get those lovely grill marks. With peaches and apples, I add a little melted honey to glaze the slices. With figs and pears, which tend to be softer, I prefer not to slice the fruit, but to simply cut in half. For figs, I grill cut-side up and place a tangy, creamy cheese in the cavity to melt. My favorite is blue cheese, but goat cheese works well, too. When grilling watermelon and cantaloupe, I like to add a bit of spice. Lime juice works well in the glaze and I am a big fan of adding curry or cayenne pepper. Most fruit slices take 2-3 minutes per side but you need to watch them carefully as they can burn very quickly. There’s really no wrong way to grill fruit; experiment and have fun.