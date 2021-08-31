St. Helena Farmers' Market: Grilled fruit is delicious and versatile

When I think about summer, seasonal fruits and outdoor grilling immediately come to mind. Since I love both, why not combine the two? Almost any fruit that is firm enough to be sliced can also be grilled. Grilling causes the natural sugars to caramelize, which brings out deep, rich flavors and adds a hint of smokiness. Some of my favorite fruits to grill that are available now at the St. Helena Farmers’ Market include peaches, figs, cantaloupe, pears, apples and watermelon. Grilled fruits are great both as desserts and as complements to grilled meats. When serving as dessert, I usually top with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream.
Coating your fruit with melted butter or olive oil before placing on the grill helps to get those lovely grill marks. With peaches and apples, I add a little melted honey to glaze the slices. With figs and pears, which tend to be softer, I prefer not to slice the fruit, but to simply cut in half. For figs, I grill cut-side up and place a tangy, creamy cheese in the cavity to melt. My favorite is blue cheese, but goat cheese works well, too. When grilling watermelon and cantaloupe, I like to add a bit of spice. Lime juice works well in the glaze and I am a big fan of adding curry or cayenne pepper. Most fruit slices take 2-3 minutes per side but you need to watch them carefully as they can burn very quickly. There’s really no wrong way to grill fruit; experiment and have fun.
This Friday, Sept. 3, youngsters will enjoy a bilingual story time from 9:30 to 10. Kids will also enjoy fun projects highlighting our Fruit and Veggie Play theme for September starting at 9.
Being an outdoor Market, masks are not required but are strongly encouraged for those who are not vaccinated or vulnerable. And we kindly request that only clearly marked bona vide service dogs enter the Market.
Tickets are now available and selling quickly on the Cameo Cinema website for our next CinemaBites on Monday, Sept. 13. It’s a great program with Chef Christopher Kostow previewing menu items from Loveski: a Jew-ish Deli, the restaurant he and his wife, Martina, will be opening at the Oxbow. Our festive film is Sparkling: The Story of Champagne. After the film, sparkling wine maker Paula Kornell will be joined onstage by SommVivant Amanda McCrossin for a lively discussion and Q & A. Buy your tickets today before we sell out!
Please join us every Friday morning through October from 7:30 until noon in lovely Crane Park. For a full listing of vendors, activities and special programs, please visit our website and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Nextdoor St. Helena.
Stacey Bressler is a local vintner and member of the St. Helena Farmers’ Market Board of Directors.