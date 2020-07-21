St. Helena Farmers’ Market: Grilled peaches on the barbecue

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Peaches have been plentiful at the Farmers’ Market this year and an easy way to prepare them is to grill them on the barbecue. Grilling peaches releases their natural sweetness and adds a smoky essence. Grilled peaches are amazing on their own, but when combined with other ingredients they really shine. The trick to perfect grilled peaches is to use firm, yet ripe peaches. Grill them just long enough to create char marks (to add flavor and visual appeal) and loosen up the juices without getting mushy.

For a refreshing salad, mix 3 tbsp cider vinegar, 2 tbsp each Dijon mustard, olive oil and maple syrup, 1 tbsp diced shallot and one-quarter tsp cayenne pepper for the dressing. Grill 2 quartered peaches on an oiled grill over medium heat until lightly browned, 6-8 minutes, turning as needed. To serve, lightly toss the peaches with 6 cups arugula, 6 cooked and crumbled bacon strips, one-half cup crumbled goat cheese and dressing to taste.

For a versatile salsa, toss 4 quartered peaches with a fresh jalapeno (halved and deseeded) in 1 tbsp olive oil and grill for 8-10 minutes. When cool to handle, cube the peaches and dice the jalapeno and mix with one-quarter cup diced red onion, 2 tbsp fresh minced cilantro, juice of 1 lime and one-half tsp salt. Serve on toasted bread, on grilled seafood or steak, add as a soup topper or on a cheese board.