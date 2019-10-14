I would like to say a few words about my fellow board member and Long Meadow Ranch’s wonderful Laddie Hall. You will surely have met her and her friendly and knowledgeable team at the St. Helena Farmers’ Market and as soon as they came into season, it’s sure that you’ve taken in the gorgeous and delicious place that is Tomato Island – a spot that never ceases to make me smile.
Each week Laddie and her team share a beautiful array of freshly picked produce, a rainbow assortment of fresh eggs, the cutest mini eggplants, mouthwatering cuts of beef and lamb, and so on. These items are featured alongside her very special energy and smile.
Laddie and her family are also at the helm of Farmstead at Long Meadow Ranch and I would like to extend a huge thanks to them for not only staying open through the power outage, but for having the foresight and determination to secure a behemoth of a generator to keep things fully up and running. I spent an afternoon of fantastic community, smiles and appreciation all around, while enjoying a delicious lunch, charging my phone and even posting about the status of our Oct. 11 market, thanks to the ready availability of WiFi. Thank you, Laddie!
Finally, I’m betting you’ve seen the fun that Laddie and her team bring when Halloween draws near. While our last market is days before Halloween, Laddie plans to bring the Halloween spirit and I say, let’s all get on board! I’ll surely sport some fun ears or horns come Oct. 25. Can’t wait!
This Friday, Wendy will continue the end-of-season sale at the Market General Store, featuring seasonal merchandise for adults, youth, toddlers, and infants. I made a good dent in my gift list last week, but plan to select more great items to share. Thank you, Wendy!
Market Educator Arwen Gallenkamp will host hands-on kid’s projects at the Market Classroom focusing on the theme “Fall Bounty” from 9-11:30 a.m., as well as Kids’ Story Time at 9:30. We are thrilled that Christina of Fantasy Faces will be back with her beautiful face painting artistry, from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
A big thanks to everyone who joined us this past Monday for CinemaBites and “Diana Kennedy: Nothing Fancy.” You helped support both our Market and the Cameo Cinema, while enjoying a perfect evening of delicious bites from Ray Ray’s Tacos and wines and a great viewing and Q&A session. Thank you!
The St. Helena Farmers’ Market is held every Friday through Oct. 25 in Crane Park from 7:30 a.m. to noon. For the most up-to-date information, visit us at sthelenafarmersmkt.org or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Kelly Harden is a member of the St. Helena Farmers’ Market Board of Directors.