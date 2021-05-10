St. Helena Farmers’ Market honors the birds, the bees, and butterflies too

During the month of May, the St. Helena Farmers’ Market is paying tribute to our essential pollinators. With help from Nimbus Arts, our Market Classroom has been transformed with a beautiful arch adorned with artwork by Anne Pentland. Join Market Educator Amanda Tuttle to learn about the birds, bees, butterflies, beetles, bats and other small pollinating mammals who are responsible for bringing us one out of every three bites of food.

The simple truth is that we cannot survive without pollinators. Of the 1,400 crop plants grown around the world, 80% require pollination by animals. It’s up to us to protect them. Pick up a free Milkweed plant from the Western Monarch Society of Napa County to help bring this beautiful butterfly back from the brink of extinction. Show your support with “Save the Pollinators” tees featuring original artwork by Nimbus Arts’ Andrea Cazares, available at our General Store. And be sure to take advantage of the benefits of pollination with the large selection of seasonal fruits and vegetables available from our vendors.

Did you know that the prestigious Science Times has officially declared the bee to be the most important living being on planet Earth? Come visit one of our favorite vendors, A & Bee Provisions, for outstanding honey, delicious almond milk and other products produced in their orchards and pollinated by their honeybees.