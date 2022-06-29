St. Helena Farmers’ Market: Keep going green at the market

You can’t escape the eco-conscious trend these days, and we at the St. Helena Farmers’ Market have always had this as part of our mission. Not only do we promote healthy, sustainable and organic local produce, food and wares but also clean, healthy and preservation practices.

So we were thrilled this year to have Aline Chene Brisoux of Maison Verte join our market lineup. Maison Verte is a “zero-waste” shop offering products that I personally have been on a quest to find. Providing refills of natural household cleaning and personal products we use every day, its goal is to help reduce the amount of waste and plastic we use.

Aline came to the Napa Valley four years ago from Montreal, where she had access to a refill station for more than a decade. When she moved here, she couldn’t find a really sustainable option and thought, “Maybe I should start one myself and see how it goes.” So in November 2021, she opened her concept in the former Nature Select store. When that closed, she decided to stay local and focus her efforts at our market.

Aline’s products are clean and safe for the environment, your health, plants and gray water. She obtains them from primarily local sources, one of them Puretergent, a women-owned business in Oakland that is a "closed-loop" source where even the ingredient containers get sterilized and reused. She offers everything from household cleaners to personal care products (from Griffin Remedy in San Francisco) like shampoo, conditioner, body wash and even deodorant that uses no plastic in product or packaging. Her most popular product is liquid dish soap followed by hand soap, laundry detergent and toothpaste tablets. And here’s the best part — you bring your own containers and she refills them by the ounce! Only buy what you need and reuse containers you already have — no more plastic! Her all-purpose cleaner is even approved for day-care use. So make sure to add your empty containers to your market basket the first Friday of each month (she will be there Friday, July 1) and do not miss Maison Verte.

Also this week, sample what’s fresh at our Board-sponsored Free Produce Tasting and join the Bilingual Kids’ Story Time hosted by Raquel Vega, UpValley Family Centers at 9:30 a.m.

We hope to see you every Friday through Oct. 28 from 7:30 until noon in beautiful Crane Park. Stay in the know through our newsletter, Instagram, Facebook or Nextdoor St. Helena.

Ann Costelloe is a member of the St. Helena Farmers’ Market Board of Directors.