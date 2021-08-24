St. Helena Farmers' Market: Keeping your cool at dinnertime

Apples are in season and I adore a crispy, crunchy and satisfying Waldorf salad. Traditionally, a Waldorf salad combines apples, celery and nuts with a mayonnaise dressing. I like to mix things up by adding grapes, raisins, dried cherries and cubed chicken.

There are so many wonderful cold soups that can be made from melons, cucumbers, tomatoes and other fruits that are now at their peak. You’ll find some excellent recipes on the St. Helena Farmers’ Market website in the Resources section. Don’t miss Cindy Pawlcyn’s superb Tomato-Watermelon Soup with Chilies!

This Friday, Aug. 27, be sure to bring the kids for Story Time with Market Educator Amanda Tuttle at 9:30. Amanda will also have fun “Sun and Summer Survival” projects for kids to enjoy from 9 until 11:30.

It’s not too late to head to Farmstead where your $10 corkage fee will be donated to the St. Helena Farmers’ Market when you bring your own wine to enjoy with your meal. But this ends on Aug. 31, so hurry over soon.