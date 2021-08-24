St. Helena Farmers' Market: Keeping your cool at dinnertime

During these late summer days when the weather is hot and sticky, and the air quality is not good, the last thing you want to do is to stand over a hot stove to make dinner. Fortunately, the St. Helena Farmers’ Market can provide you with lots of fresh produce and prepared foods that will allow you to serve interesting and healthy meals without losing your cool.
Crisp Kitchen and Juice offers bowls and salads that are beautifully presented and ready to serve. Check out their website to see what will be available each week at the Market.
A simple bed of greens with sliced cucumbers, tomatoes and herbs can easily become the base for wonderful light entrées. If you love poké, iPOKEShack has a great selection of ahi and salmon preparations that are ready to spoon over greens. Or top those greens with Santa Rosa Seafood’s fabulous smoked salmon or fresh tuna salad. If you prefer meat, Woodlands Charcuterie and Sonoma Meat Co. offer delicious patés that are perfect with sliced peaches and a loaf of freshly baked crispy-crusted bread from West Won Bakery or Napa Baking Company. I recommend a slab of paté topped with the orange marmalade with garlic and chili pepper from Wild Pear.
Hummus is another no-cook dinner staple in my house. The Hummus Guy always has great choices and both the roasted carrot and beet hummus from Crisp Kitchen are colorful and delicious. Serve with pita bread or Toasted’s tasty bagels and a tomato and cucumber salad for a company-worthy no-cook dinner.
Apples are in season and I adore a crispy, crunchy and satisfying Waldorf salad. Traditionally, a Waldorf salad combines apples, celery and nuts with a mayonnaise dressing. I like to mix things up by adding grapes, raisins, dried cherries and cubed chicken.
There are so many wonderful cold soups that can be made from melons, cucumbers, tomatoes and other fruits that are now at their peak. You’ll find some excellent recipes on the St. Helena Farmers’ Market website in the Resources section. Don’t miss Cindy Pawlcyn’s superb Tomato-Watermelon Soup with Chilies!
This Friday, Aug. 27, be sure to bring the kids for Story Time with Market Educator Amanda Tuttle at 9:30. Amanda will also have fun “Sun and Summer Survival” projects for kids to enjoy from 9 until 11:30.
It’s not too late to head to Farmstead where your $10 corkage fee will be donated to the St. Helena Farmers’ Market when you bring your own wine to enjoy with your meal. But this ends on Aug. 31, so hurry over soon.
Mark your calendar now for our next CinemaBites on Monday, Sept. 13, at the Cameo Cinema. We have a very exciting program. Chef Christopher Kostow will be previewing menu items from Loveski: a Jew-ish Deli, the restaurant he and his wife, Martina, will be opening at the Oxbow this winter. The film will be Sparkling: The Story of Champagne and our special guest Paula Kornell, whose eponymous Sparkling Wine is a local favorite, will be joined onstage by Amanda McCrossin, certified sommelier, wine personality, podcast host and Instagram/YouTube creator. This is an event you won’t want to miss!
Our ever-changing Market is held each Friday through October from 7:30 until noon in Crane Park. For a full listing of vendors, activities and special programs, please visit our website and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Nextdoor St. Helena.
Stacey Bressler is a local vintner and member of the St. Helena Farmers’ Market Board of Directors.