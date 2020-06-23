St. Helena Farmers’ Market: Learning about birds, bugs & slugs

Those of you who have attended the St. Helena Farmers’ Market this year may have noticed three things conspicuously absent: our Market Classroom Tent, our Chef’s demos and Lecture Series. Well, at first blush they may appear missing but make no mistake, “We are beefing up our online content (on our website) through our Learning Center and Monthly Market Favorites” among other activities, says Market Educator Amanda Tuttle.
Amanda returned to the Market this year (she was our educator for 10 years until 2018) and was “looking forward to coming back, as a new mom." Then, the world changed. So Amanda, who has a bachelor’s degree in Food Marketing and Management, attended the Culinary Institute of America’s Accelerated Culinary Arts Program and is in the process of becoming a California Certified Naturalist at the University of California, switched gears for some new ideas, recrafting our offerings in a “new and safe way.”
As the present Shelter-in-Place Guidelines prevent us from conducting activities for kids at the Market, Amanda has created a take-home activity every week. This month’s theme: “Birds and Their Nests.” Last week’s activity, called “Soundscape,” focused on bird sounds and their meanings (which, honestly I found as interesting for adults too!). This week, kids will learn all about birds and their nests. So make sure you pick up your take-home activity at the exit and stay tuned for July’s theme: “Bugs and Slugs!”
In place of Chef’s demos so far this year, you will find a recipe posted at the entry to each week’s Market that uses ingredients available right here. Our recent recipes for Clafoutis and Strawberry Caprese fit the season’s bounty perfectly. Our recipes, also posted on our website, can be made easier by using the tips from Chef Lars of the CIA on Instagram and in our Newsletter.
So sign up for our weekly newsletter and check out our Learning Center, Monthly Market Favorites and Recipes section on our website. Join us this week and pick up your kit for “Nest Play with Clay” and a recipe for “Grilled Plum and Chicken Salad” to enjoy while the kids are entertained.
Please join us at our temporary location at Napa Valley College’s Upper Campus next Friday from 7:30 until noon. For the most up-to-date information, please visit us at sthelenafarmersmkt.org and sign up for the Market’s weekly online Newsletter or follow us on Facebook, Instagram or Nextdoor.
Ann Costelloe is a member of the St. Helena Farmers’ Market Board of Directors and an enthusiastic lover of all things St. Helena & Napa.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!