St. Helena Farmers’ Market: Learning about birds, bugs & slugs

Those of you who have attended the St. Helena Farmers’ Market this year may have noticed three things conspicuously absent: our Market Classroom Tent, our Chef’s demos and Lecture Series. Well, at first blush they may appear missing but make no mistake, “We are beefing up our online content (on our website) through our Learning Center and Monthly Market Favorites” among other activities, says Market Educator Amanda Tuttle.

Amanda returned to the Market this year (she was our educator for 10 years until 2018) and was “looking forward to coming back, as a new mom." Then, the world changed. So Amanda, who has a bachelor’s degree in Food Marketing and Management, attended the Culinary Institute of America’s Accelerated Culinary Arts Program and is in the process of becoming a California Certified Naturalist at the University of California, switched gears for some new ideas, recrafting our offerings in a “new and safe way.”