St. Helena Farmers’ Market: Looking back at 36 seasons

Barbara Shurtz remembers attending the precursor to what would become our St. Helena Farmers’ Market.

It was July Fourth in the mid-1980s when local resident Sheila Mannix brought together a handful of farmers to sell their goods in the parking lot behind what was then the Dansk Building on the west side of Main Street near Charter Oak Avenue. Shoppers enjoyed strawberry shortcake and stocked up on locally grown fruits, vegetables and flowers. Since that time, our market has more than quadrupled in size, added artisans and educational programs, and changed location several times, but the feeling of camaraderie endures.

As we sit under the redwood trees at Crane Park on a sunny and breezy morning, enjoying coffee and listening to talented young musicians conducted by their teacher, Linda Marks, Barbara greets a number of friends who are also longtime Farmers’ Market devotees.

“There are people I only see at the market, but I consider them friends,” Barbara says with a smile.

She believes Crane Park offers the best location for the market because of the shaded area for socializing, the proximity of bocce courts and recreational areas, and ample parking.

“Produce always seems fresher when it comes from the Farmers’ Market,” Barbara remarks. “And it’s lovely to have beautiful flowers to supplement my own garden.”

As we reminisce about vendors who are no longer at the market and marvel at some of our new additions, Barbara recalls a jingle from her days as a Camp Fire Girl: “Make new friends and keep the old; one is silver, and the other is gold.”

Join us on Friday, May 27, for a golden opportunity to enjoy a Chef’s Demo at 10:30 with local favorite Ines Chiarello. This will be the last week that the Western Monarch Society will be with us, so remember to stop by at their booth for a free native milkweed plant. The Market Classroom will offer another fun take-home activity. And the market will be filled with the colors and fragrances of spring produce at its peak.

Make your own memories every Friday morning through the end of October, from 7:30 until noon in beautiful Crane Park. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram or Nextdoor and sign up for our weekly newsletter to stay informed about activities and programs.

Stacey Bressler is a local vintner and member of the St. Helena Farmers’ Market Board of Directors.