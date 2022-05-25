 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Helena Farmers’ Market

St. Helena Farmers’ Market: Looking back at 36 seasons

Barbara Shurtz at St. Helena Farmers' Market

Barbara Shurtz shopping at the St. Helena Farmers' Market in the mid-1980s.

 Submitted photo

Barbara Shurtz remembers attending the precursor to what would become our St. Helena Farmers’ Market.

It was July Fourth in the mid-1980s when local resident Sheila Mannix brought together a handful of farmers to sell their goods in the parking lot behind what was then the Dansk Building on the west side of Main Street near Charter Oak Avenue. Shoppers enjoyed strawberry shortcake and stocked up on locally grown fruits, vegetables and flowers. Since that time, our market has more than quadrupled in size, added artisans and educational programs, and changed location several times, but the feeling of camaraderie endures.

As we sit under the redwood trees at Crane Park on a sunny and breezy morning, enjoying coffee and listening to talented young musicians conducted by their teacher, Linda Marks, Barbara greets a number of friends who are also longtime Farmers’ Market devotees.

“There are people I only see at the market, but I consider them friends,” Barbara says with a smile.

People are also reading…

She believes Crane Park offers the best location for the market because of the shaded area for socializing, the proximity of bocce courts and recreational areas, and ample parking.

“Produce always seems fresher when it comes from the Farmers’ Market,” Barbara remarks. “And it’s lovely to have beautiful flowers to supplement my own garden.”

As we reminisce about vendors who are no longer at the market and marvel at some of our new additions, Barbara recalls a jingle from her days as a Camp Fire Girl: “Make new friends and keep the old; one is silver, and the other is gold.”

Join us on Friday, May 27, for a golden opportunity to enjoy a Chef’s Demo at 10:30 with local favorite Ines Chiarello. This will be the last week that the Western Monarch Society will be with us, so remember to stop by at their booth for a free native milkweed plant. The Market Classroom will offer another fun take-home activity. And the market will be filled with the colors and fragrances of spring produce at its peak.

Make your own memories every Friday morning through the end of October, from 7:30 until noon in beautiful Crane Park. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram or Nextdoor and sign up for our weekly newsletter to stay informed about activities and programs.

5 cookout-ready recipes to try this week

This week's recipe roundup features meals that are perfect for your early summer backyard barbecues.

Seriously Simple: These grilled steak tacos are perfect for a cookout
Food
AP

Seriously Simple: These grilled steak tacos are perfect for a cookout

  • Diane Rossen Worthington, Tribune Content Agency
  • Updated
  • 0

These steak tacos are great for a small Memorial Day gathering. If you’d like a bigger meal, make a pot of refried beans and serve them on the side. To drink? Your favorite chilled Mexican beer.

The Kitchn: You must make these grilled portobello burgers
Food
AP

The Kitchn: You must make these grilled portobello burgers

  • Kelli Foster, TheKitchn.com
  • Updated
  • 0

Portobello mushroom caps are seriously satisfying and packed with flavor, and the mix of colors and textures will keep you coming back for more. This vegan sandwich checks all the boxes — and then some!

JeanMarie Brownson: Red Chile Grilled steak with mushrooms and shishito peppers
Food
AP

JeanMarie Brownson: Red Chile Grilled steak with mushrooms and shishito peppers

  • JeanMarie Brownson, Tribune Content Agency
  • Updated
  • 0

Fire up the grills; Memorial Day weekend fast approaches. We’re gathering outside to sear some steaks and toast summer’s arrival.

The Kitchn: This broccoli slaw is 100% make-ahead friendly
Food
AP

The Kitchn: This broccoli slaw is 100% make-ahead friendly

  • Perry Santanachote, TheKitchn.com
  • Updated
  • 0

Consider broccoli slaw as an alternative to coleslaw and enjoy it with all the same foods: grilled meat, fried chicken, and sandwiches.

EatingWell: Add some Cajun spice to your salad
Food
AP

EatingWell: Add some Cajun spice to your salad

  • Hilary Meyer, EatingWell
  • Updated
  • 0

Coat chicken with spices common to Cajun cooking, like dried thyme and cayenne pepper. Then, instead of using the traditional method of searing in a cast-iron pan, we char it on the grill.

Stacey Bressler is a local vintner and member of the St. Helena Farmers’ Market Board of Directors.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News