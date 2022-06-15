St. Helena Farmers’ Market: Meat at the market

Are you ready for summer and Father's Day? Well, if not, stop by the St. Helena Farmers’ Market on Friday and make sure you pick up Dad’s favorite — steaks!

Which is no better time to introduce our newest meat purveyor, Beffa Springs Ranch from Petaluma. Founded in 1926, this original dairy farm is now a farm-to-table producer of fantastic beef, pork and lamb. The farm is owned and run by Rob McKenzie, a fifth-generation family member who is carrying on his heritage by ranching (mother’s side) and butchering (father’s side), all to our benefit. From “birth to plate,” Beffa Springs Ranch raises grass-fed, grain-finished pastured beef (a registered Black Angus herd) without hormones or antibiotics and uses rotational and adaptive grazing techniques to build the strength of the soil and land.

So what’s on the menu? Well, steaks of course; 40 to 50 day-aged ribeye or New Yorks are the perfect choice for Father's Day. Or check out their pre-made burger patties, lamb sliders and Korean-style short ribs. “The key to a juicy burger,” Christine from Beffa Springs tells me, “is to make them thin so they cook quickly on the grill, less time for the juice to run out.” “You should only use salt and pepper” to season, she adds. “If it’s good meat, that’s all you need.”

Offering almost every part of the animal, there is as little waste as possible and you can try new cuts you have never tried (heart, liver, bones, feet). Want to sample their wares without firing up the grill? Consider joining one of their Farm to Table dinners featuring live music and games (BYOB).

Beffa Springs is not the only purveyor of meat at our market. Flagship grower Long Meadow Ranch is always there as is Achadinha Cheese Company and Sonoma County Meat Co. With so much to choose, your holiday BBQ is sure to be a success!

And stop by our Market Classroom at 9 a.m. to learn about “Plants & Their Parts,” visit the Napa County Seed Library, hear Kids’ Story Time at 9:30 a.m. and join our Chef’s Demo at 10:30 a.m. presented by Chef Daniel Kedan, Lecturing Instructor — Culinary Arts overseeing the Culinary Institute of America at Greystone’s “Farm to Table” Program.

We hope to see you every Friday through Oct. 28 from 7:30 a.m. until noon in beautiful Crane Park. Stay in-the-know through our newsletter, Instagram, Facebook or Nextdoor St. Helena.

Ann Costelloe is a member of the St. Helena Farmers’ Market Board of Directors.