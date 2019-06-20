When I was first approached about a board position for the St. Helena Farmers’ Market I will admit my first reaction was “There’s a board?” Just what would a Market Board Member do?
Well just one of the many things this dedicated group does is offer a great, but perhaps little-known, program that provides a dollar-for-dollar market match for CalFresh recipients. This program proudly welcomes CalFresh recipients to shop at our market and receive a dollar-for-dollar match to purchase from our vast array of local produce. The St. Helena Farmers’ Market processes CalFresh transactions at its General Store, debiting the card in exchange for $1 wooden tokens that shoppers can use at our vendor stalls. You can buy all the healthy things you need including fruits, vegetables, meats, fish, poultry, dairy, breads, cereals, and seeds and plants too. How wonderful to fill your weekend pantry and have the kids plant a vegetable or two in your home garden and watch it grow.
This dollar-for-dollar match on purchases made by CalFresh participants doubles the dollars available for these healthful purchases and is made possible by a grant we received from the City of St. Helena. We are committed to helping our community learn more about the benefits of eating locally grown and sustainable food products and our match program is just one of many ways we do that. Our educational programs run year-round, bringing important information about healthy eating and sustainable farming to adults and children. So stop on by our General Store to learn more or visit sthelenafarmersmkt.org/community/calfresh-ebt-and-wic.
Also make sure you stop by our Produce Tasting between 9:30 and 11:00 where our board members will be slicing and dicing stone fruit – first of the season! Also check out Market Classroom as Arwen Gallenkamp, Market Educator, will host “The Birds and The Bees” Projects for our young shoppers at the Kids’ Booth from 9 to 10 a.m., then over to Fantasy Faces for some face-painting, then drop off the kids for Story Time while you finish your shopping.
Enjoy healthily!
The St. Helena Farmers’ Market is held in Crane Park every Friday from 7:30 a.m. to noon through Oct. 25. For the most up-to-date information, visit sthelenafarmersmkt.org, sign up for the Market’s weekly online Newsletter or follow us on Facebook or Instagram.