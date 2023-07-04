Eating a good breakfast is a great way to start off the day right and helps fuel your body for a good day.

We have lots of great options at the market for a variety of breakfast ideas. Start with a slice of sourdough bread from West Won Bread and add a poached egg from Long Meadow Ranch. Add some sautéed organic spring onions from Triple T Ranch and Farm with a drizzle of one of their wonderful sauces. Sauté your favorite type of mushroom from Far West Fungi and add to the mix. Or mix all the ingredients into a quiche with some cheese and fresh spinach.

For an easy breakfast, grab one of the tasty bagels from Toasted and add a few pieces of smoked salmon from Santa Rosa Seafood. Enjoy a great coffee from Naysayer Coffee Roasters or a cup of tea from Napa Valley Tea Company with your breakfast and you will be ready for the day.

Please join us every Friday morning for our local Farmers’ Market from 7:30 a.m. until noon in Crane Park during the months of May to October.

We have a lot of great activities going on this Friday. Bring the kids to our Market Classroom for Bilingual Kids’ Story Time with Raquel Vega of UpValley Family Centers from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Our market educator Gayle Davies will have fun projects for the kids as part of our Market Classroom July theme of Water Wonders from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Fantasy Faces will be painting kids’ faces from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

And stop by the free produce tasting booth hosted by your friendly Farmers’ Market board members to sample a mix of summer fruits from our growers from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Learn about the great programs being offered by nonprofits: UC Master Gardeners-Napa County, Molly’s Angels, Rianda House, Farm to Pantry and Festival Napa Valley. Perfect Edge Cutlery will be at the market this week to sharpen your knives and gardening tools for the summer.

For the most up-to-date information, please visit us at sthelenafarmersmkt.org, sign up for the market’s weekly online newsletter and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Nextdoor.

