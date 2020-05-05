St. Helena Farmers' Market opens at Napa Valley College

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

The St. Helena Farmers' Market opened its 2020 season Friday in the parking lot of the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus. Social distancing measures were in place to protect vendors and shoppers, and under the county's shelter-at-home order vendors could only sell fresh produce, packaged food, and essential items like soap -- not hot food, hot drinks or non-essential items. The market plans to return to its usual home at Crane Park as soon as the city reopens the park.