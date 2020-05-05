St. Helena Farmers' Market opens at Napa Valley College

The St. Helena Farmers' Market opened its 2020 season Friday in the parking lot of the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus. Social distancing measures were in place to protect vendors and shoppers, and under the county's shelter-at-home order vendors could only sell fresh produce, packaged food, and essential items like soap -- not hot food, hot drinks or non-essential items. The market plans to return to its usual home at Crane Park as soon as the city reopens the park.
You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.