 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Helena Farmers’ Market

St. Helena Farmers' Market: Pancakes with Chef Lars

Lars Kronmark

Lars Kronmark is professor of culinary arts at the Culinary Institute of America at Greystone, and a St. Helena Farmers' Market board member.

 Submitted photo

Each week we strive to bring you more than just a wonderful shopping experience. We offer lectures, chefs' demonstrations, produce tastings, health screenings and kids’ programs, but the most anticipated market of the year is our wildly popular Annual Community Pancake Breakfast! And it’s happening this Friday, Sept. 2, from 9 until 10:30 a.m.

Market regulars know that Chef Lars Kronmark, professor of culinary arts at The Culinary Institute of America at Greystone and a member of the St. Helena Farmers’ Market board, makes the best-ever pancakes. His “secret” recipe uses a sourdough starter that was created back in 1995 using grapes from the CIA’s Greystone property and has been lovingly tended to by the bakery and pastry department team. This results in pancakes that are light and fluffy but have an amazing tang and depth of flavor. Topped with warm maple syrup and fresh fruit, this is the stuff dreams are made of.

People are also reading…

Pancakes have a long and distinguished history. The first recorded mention of pancakes dates to around 600 BCE, when a Greek poet described warm pancakes in his writing. Shrove Tuesday, also called Pancake Day, became a traditional way to use up dairy products before the beginning of Lent; thus the pancake breakfast was born in about 1100 CE.

So, get ready to enjoy a time-honored tradition reborn in true Farmers’ Market style. We request a $5 donation for a plate filled with incredible pancakes and the toppings of your choice. All proceeds go directly into our educational programming.

Also happening this week, the Market Classroom kicks off September with a new monthly theme: Healthy Harvest and Healthy Lives. Join market educator Gayle Davies for fun and educational activities from 9 to 11:30, including a special bilingual story and song time at 9:30 with Raquel Vega from the UpValley Family Centers.

Our popular CinemaBites series resumes on Monday, Sept. 12, with a wonderful documentary called “Before the Plate.” See the Cameo Cinema website at cameocinema.com for more information.

Plan to join us every Friday morning from 7:30 until noon in Crane Park through Oct. 28. For the most up-to-date information, visit our website at sthelenafarmersmkt.org and follow us on social media.

5 late-summer recipes to try this week

Whether you're getting ready for a Labor Day barbecue or looking for a fresh weeknight meal, this week's recipe roundup offers delicious dishes that make good use of seasonal produce.

EatingWell: Make room on the grill for these delicious veggie burgers
Food

EatingWell: Make room on the grill for these delicious veggie burgers

  • Carolyn Malcoun, EatingWell
  • Updated
  • 0

To really give these “patties” a savory boost, brush them with vegetarian steak sauce. Add a simple side salad or some grilled veggies for a satisfying and easy dinner on the grill.

Seriously Simple: Don’t let summer pass you by without making this refreshing entree
Food

Seriously Simple: Don’t let summer pass you by without making this refreshing entree

  • Diane Rossen Worthington, Tribune Content Agency
  • Updated
  • 0

It’s the height of peach season right now, so the marinade includes buttermilk and pureed peaches along with chopped fresh thyme and mint leaves.

JeanMarie Brownson: There’s nothing like a good batch of ribs for your Labor Day cookout
Food

JeanMarie Brownson: There’s nothing like a good batch of ribs for your Labor Day cookout

  • JeanMarie Brownson, Tribune Content Agency
  • Updated
  • 0

Buttered ears of corn on the cob, creamy coleslaw, sliced ripe tomatoes and a leafy salad make the menu complete. Brownie and vanilla ice cream sundaes take the sting out of the end of summer.

Sugar and savory spices liven up summer berries
Food

Sugar and savory spices liven up summer berries

  • By CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL - Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street
  • Updated
  • 0

Which spices are sweet and which are savory? Many cooks around the world don’t make such a distinction. 

The Kitchn: How to make the best sunny-side-up eggs
Food

The Kitchn: How to make the best sunny-side-up eggs

  • Tara Holland, TheKitchn.com
  • Updated
  • 0

Cooking a good old-fashioned sunny-side-up egg is easy to make and ready in only a few minutes. However, they can be tricky to get just right. Here’s how to achieve that.

Stacey Bressler is a local vintner and a member of the St. Helena Farmers’ Market board of directors.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News