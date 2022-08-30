St. Helena Farmers' Market: Pancakes with Chef Lars

Each week we strive to bring you more than just a wonderful shopping experience. We offer lectures, chefs' demonstrations, produce tastings, health screenings and kids’ programs, but the most anticipated market of the year is our wildly popular Annual Community Pancake Breakfast! And it’s happening this Friday, Sept. 2, from 9 until 10:30 a.m.

Market regulars know that Chef Lars Kronmark, professor of culinary arts at The Culinary Institute of America at Greystone and a member of the St. Helena Farmers’ Market board, makes the best-ever pancakes. His “secret” recipe uses a sourdough starter that was created back in 1995 using grapes from the CIA’s Greystone property and has been lovingly tended to by the bakery and pastry department team. This results in pancakes that are light and fluffy but have an amazing tang and depth of flavor. Topped with warm maple syrup and fresh fruit, this is the stuff dreams are made of.

Pancakes have a long and distinguished history. The first recorded mention of pancakes dates to around 600 BCE, when a Greek poet described warm pancakes in his writing. Shrove Tuesday, also called Pancake Day, became a traditional way to use up dairy products before the beginning of Lent; thus the pancake breakfast was born in about 1100 CE.

So, get ready to enjoy a time-honored tradition reborn in true Farmers’ Market style. We request a $5 donation for a plate filled with incredible pancakes and the toppings of your choice. All proceeds go directly into our educational programming.

Also happening this week, the Market Classroom kicks off September with a new monthly theme: Healthy Harvest and Healthy Lives. Join market educator Gayle Davies for fun and educational activities from 9 to 11:30, including a special bilingual story and song time at 9:30 with Raquel Vega from the UpValley Family Centers.

Our popular CinemaBites series resumes on Monday, Sept. 12, with a wonderful documentary called “Before the Plate.” See the Cameo Cinema website at cameocinema.com for more information.

Plan to join us every Friday morning from 7:30 until noon in Crane Park through Oct. 28. For the most up-to-date information, visit our website at sthelenafarmersmkt.org and follow us on social media.