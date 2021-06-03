St. Helena Farmers’ Market promotes good health

Staying healthy is one of the most important things we can do for ourselves and our families. The St. Helena Farmers’ Market can help make this fun as well as delicious. Our central mission has always been to provide support for local farmers, deliver the highest quality fresh and seasonal products, and to provide a lively and informative gathering place for our community. How nice that this is also a great way to promote good health and longevity.

According to the Center for Disease Control, one of the best and easiest tips for healthy is eating is to make your plate colorful. Foods like dark, leafy greens, carrots, oranges, tomatoes, multi-colored peppers, broccoli and fresh herbs are all loaded with vitamins, fiber and minerals. Adding sliced avocado to your salads, soups and sandwiches introduces the “good” fat needed for your brain and heart to stay strong.

Every 40 seconds, someone in the U.S. has a stroke. Stroke is now the number one cause of serious disability and accounts for 10% of all deaths worldwide. Proper eating is one of the most important ways to mitigate your risk. In addition to those lovely seasonal fruits and vegetables loaded with vitamins and minerals, nutritionists recommend adding fish with healthy fats, like salmon or tuna, into your meals twice a week. Fortunately, all these healthy options are available at our Market!