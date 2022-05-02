St. Helena Farmers’ Market returns May 6

Opening day at the St. Helena Farmers’ Market is a much-anticipated event. In fact, it’s practically a local holiday when friends and neighbors flock to Crane Park to enjoy the freshest locally grown and prepared foods and beautiful artisan wares, to welcome back their favorites and greet new vendors. One vendor is both returning and new.
The Culinary Institute of America is host to one of the most popular destinations at the Market. Student chefs from around the world come to the Napa Valley for a true farm-to-table experience. Their booth is always visually appealing and often the students give out samples. This year’s program instructor, Chef Daniel Kedan, will be bringing his students to our Market on the first and third Fridays during the months of May, June and July. He tells us that having the opportunity to interact with farmers and shoppers is one of the highlights of the students’ culinary program. Each time they come to the Market, the student chefs will be focusing on a different topic. On opening day they plan to present a variety of plant forward dishes that are sure to please both the eye and the palate. You’ll definitely want to stop by to say hello and give encouragement to the student chefs who are destined to become influencers in the food world.
Also happening on opening day will be a kids’ bilingual story time and an activity featuring May cone baskets in the Market Classroom. Be sure to look for the Western Monarch Society of Napa Valley’s booth to learn about these important pollinators and take home a milkweed plant to add to your garden.
We invite you to join us every Friday morning through the end of October from 7:30 until noon. Look for us on Facebook, Instagram, Next Door and sign up for our weekly newsletter on our website. We have a great season planned!
Stacey Bressler is a local vintner and member of the St. Helena Farmers’ Market Board of Directors.