St. Helena Farmers’ Market returns May 6

The Culinary Institute of America is host to one of the most popular destinations at the Market. Student chefs from around the world come to the Napa Valley for a true farm-to-table experience. Their booth is always visually appealing and often the students give out samples. This year’s program instructor, Chef Daniel Kedan, will be bringing his students to our Market on the first and third Fridays during the months of May, June and July. He tells us that having the opportunity to interact with farmers and shoppers is one of the highlights of the students’ culinary program. Each time they come to the Market, the student chefs will be focusing on a different topic. On opening day they plan to present a variety of plant forward dishes that are sure to please both the eye and the palate. You’ll definitely want to stop by to say hello and give encouragement to the student chefs who are destined to become influencers in the food world.