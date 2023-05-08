Spirits were soaring as the St. Helena Farmers’ Market celebrated the beginning of our 37th season on Friday, May 5. The market was bustling as 45 returning and new vendors welcomed eager shoppers. And, thankfully, the weather cooperated with no rain.

Throughout the market there were smiles and hugs as perennial favorites including Santa Rosa Seafood, Napa Valley Tea Company, Far West Fungi and Ray Ray’s Tacos were greeted with enthusiasm by their fans. And exciting new vendors were welcomed, too. Among those destined to be very popular are Greek Table, Cheese and Crust Pizza, Thai House Napa Valley and Living Being Farms.

As I was purchasing beautiful radishes from Living Being Farms, I learned from owner Joseph Eckhart that he and his wife, Kerly, have been farming for 12 years and selling their organic and sustainably grown produce for three. Family-owned and -operated, Living Being Farms offers a wide variety of vegetables and fruits. I cannot wait to see what they will be bringing as the season progresses and new crops are harvested.

My market basket was overflowing with gorgeous seasonal, local, organic produce and other delectable treats. I just sampled two types of hummus from Greek Table and can report with confidence that their Thai Chili and Garlic & Chive hummus will become staples in my house.

I can hardly wait to try all of the fantastic foods available every Friday morning from 7:30 until noon through the end of October at the St. Helena Farmers’ Market. And let’s not forget about the wonderful programs and activities that will be offered each week. On Friday, May 12, at 10:30, we invite you to join Lauren Buffaloe-Muscatine, co-founder and president of the Napa County Seed Library and a science writer and editor for UC Davis, who will discuss “Five Easy Seeds to Save.”

For a full listing of events, we encourage you to visit our website at sthelenafarmersmkt.org and sign up for our newsletter. You can also follow us on social media.

It’s wonderful to have our Farmers’ Market back at Crane Park. We look forward to seeing you for another exciting season.

