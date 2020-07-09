St. Helena Farmers’ Market: Start your day right with a healthy breakfast

We all know that eating breakfast is good for us. What better way to start your day than at the Farmers’ Market for all the goodies to make a great breakfast? Here are just a few ideas from the wonderful vendors at the market.
If you’re feeling healthy, combine steel cut oats with Bryeton’s toasted cinnamon almonds (water roasted for the best flavor) and V & M Farms strawberries. Or grill thick slices of sourdough or quinoa kamut bread from Royal Artisan Breads and top with KassyKate curry carrot spread and smashed avocado. If you are short on time, you cannot beat a bowl of Betsy’s Nutty Granola topped with A & Bee Provisions almond milk.
For a more leisurely start to your day, scramble up some Long Meadow Ranch eggs and potatoes, mushrooms from Far West Fungi, and sausage from Encina Farms Iberico pork. Or truly indulge and have dessert for breakfast. A peach crumble using any of the delicious varieties from Bera Ranch sounds like the perfect way to start the day and satisfy any sweet tooth.
There are several choices for breakfast beverages at the market. Naysayer Coffee Roasters has a great selection of coffee beans, cold brew coffee, and oat or almond lattes in mason jars. If you’re a tea drinker, Napa Valley Tea Company has both wonderful loose leaf teas and chilled tea to sip while shopping at the market. A rising star vendor this year is Triad Bevs selling their kefir soda and kombucha beverage flavored with artisanal shrub syrups from local produce. It is an interesting alternative to the normal coffee routine.
And make sure to pick up some lovely flowers from Devoto Gardens for your breakfast table — the sunflowers are always the first to go, so get there early.
We hope to see you at the market this Friday from 7:30 until noon at our temporary location (Napa Valley College’s Upper Valley Campus). For the most up-to-date information, please visit us at sthelenafarmersmkt.org, sign up for the Market’s weekly online Newsletter and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and NextDoor.
Katherine Gold is a volunteer member of the St. Helena Farmers’ Market and feels lucky to be a part of the Market.
