St. Helena Farmers’ Market: Start your day right with a healthy breakfast

We all know that eating breakfast is good for us. What better way to start your day than at the Farmers’ Market for all the goodies to make a great breakfast? Here are just a few ideas from the wonderful vendors at the market.

If you’re feeling healthy, combine steel cut oats with Bryeton’s toasted cinnamon almonds (water roasted for the best flavor) and V & M Farms strawberries. Or grill thick slices of sourdough or quinoa kamut bread from Royal Artisan Breads and top with KassyKate curry carrot spread and smashed avocado. If you are short on time, you cannot beat a bowl of Betsy’s Nutty Granola topped with A & Bee Provisions almond milk.

For a more leisurely start to your day, scramble up some Long Meadow Ranch eggs and potatoes, mushrooms from Far West Fungi, and sausage from Encina Farms Iberico pork. Or truly indulge and have dessert for breakfast. A peach crumble using any of the delicious varieties from Bera Ranch sounds like the perfect way to start the day and satisfy any sweet tooth.