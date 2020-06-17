St. Helena Farmers’ Market: Summer means soft & sweet stone fruit

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

IYou really know that summer is here when the first, soft and sweet stone fruits hit the Farmers’ Market. Succulent plums, juicy peaches and sweet and tart apricots. I mentioned last week the first stone fruit from Bera Ranch were just coming in. Bera Ranch has been growing heirloom and vintage stone fruit for 28 years and has been at the St. Helena Farmers’ Market offering their bounty for the last 20. “Why heirloom varieties?” I asked owner Michele Bera, “What makes them different?”

“These are not commercial varieties, not meant for shelf life,” says Michele, “They are grown for taste.” Many are from the 1800s and Bera grows over 70 varieties on their farms in Winters. When they are ready, you want to eat them. Right now Royal Blenheim Apricots are in full force and were picked last week by Michele’s 82-year-old father-in-law.

So I couldn’t help myself and again asked Lars Kronmark, my friend and fellow board member what he would do with these popular harbingers of summer.

His No. 1 suggestion, “Stone fruit is so sweet and juicy right now, just cut them up and put them on top of your best Icelandic yogurt.” His second choice: “Cut in half and grill with lamb or pork (from Long Meadow Ranch or Encina Farms.) Easy to do all together on the grill and it is a perfect complement.