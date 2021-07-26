 Skip to main content
St. Helena Farmers' Market: The earth laughs in flowers
St. Helena Farmers’ Market

St. Helena Farmers' Market: The earth laughs in flowers

  • Updated
Rainwater Ranch at St. Helena Farmers' Market

Janelle Lotz and Lee Millon of Rainwater Ranch at the St. Helena Farmers' Market.

 Submitted photo

“The earth laughs in flowers” is a wonderful quote from Ralph Waldo Emerson and we are happy to have several vendors at the market with beautiful flowers to help celebrate any occasion.

Devoto Gardens has a great assortment of cut flowers including four types of sunflowers, sweet William, cosmos, carnations, calliopsis, snow on the mountain, zinnia, statice, and bachelor buttons. Doug Peters at the booth is a wealth of information and always helpful.

Rainwater Ranch sells both lovely fresh and dried bouquets and cut flowers including lisianthus, sunflowers, gladiolus, and tuberose. A favorite is their edible bouquet which includes anise hyssop, mountain mint, purple basil, snapdragon, echinacea, marigold, pineapple sage, dill, borage and wild carrot flowers. A bouquet you can eat!

Pick up a bunch of gorgeous purple artichoke flowers from Tu Universo Farms to make any table setting look special. Or take home a cute potted succulent from Sol Therepe Beauty. So many flowers to choose from and all beautiful.

This Friday the CIA Farm to Table students will be offering a demonstration at 10:30 a.m. on “The History and Use of Tortillas” as part of The Chef’s Table series. Help us celebrate National Farmers’ Market Week this first week of August. We are so thankful for our farmers and our community who supported our local Farmers’ Market during an unprecedented time of challenges this past year. And we are excited that CinemaBites is back! Come on down to the Cameo Cinema on Aug. 2 to snack on Brigachero chocolate truffles, a delicious variety of international bites from Panevino and the Cameo’s truffle salt popcorn. We will be presenting the highly acclaimed documentary “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain.” Doors open at 5:45 p.m. and the movie starts at 6:45 p.m. Tickets are $35 and are available to purchase at cameocinema.com (make sure to purchase the tickets for the CinemaBites showing). Proceeds from the evening support the Market’s nonprofit community educational programs.

Please join us every Friday morning from 7:30 until noon in Crane Park. For the most up-to-date information, please visit us at sthelenafarmersmkt.org, sign up for the Market’s weekly online Newsletter and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and NextDoor. Following current guidelines masks are no longer required and we recommend unvaccinated patrons wear a mask.

Katherine Gold is a volunteer member of the St. Helena Farmers’ Market and feels lucky to be a part of the Market.

