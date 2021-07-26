St. Helena Farmers' Market: The earth laughs in flowers

This Friday the CIA Farm to Table students will be offering a demonstration at 10:30 a.m. on “The History and Use of Tortillas” as part of The Chef’s Table series. Help us celebrate National Farmers’ Market Week this first week of August. We are so thankful for our farmers and our community who supported our local Farmers’ Market during an unprecedented time of challenges this past year. And we are excited that CinemaBites is back! Come on down to the Cameo Cinema on Aug. 2 to snack on Brigachero chocolate truffles, a delicious variety of international bites from Panevino and the Cameo’s truffle salt popcorn. We will be presenting the highly acclaimed documentary “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain.” Doors open at 5:45 p.m. and the movie starts at 6:45 p.m. Tickets are $35 and are available to purchase at cameocinema.com (make sure to purchase the tickets for the CinemaBites showing). Proceeds from the evening support the Market’s nonprofit community educational programs.