St. Helena Farmers' Market: The flavors of fall

Well, that glorious post-heat burst of rain last week really got me thinking about fall, conjuring up all the flavors and smells that come with my favorite time of year. And there is no better place to celebrate the impending change of season and all its bounty than the St. Helena Farmers’ Market.

Peppers, squashes and pumpkins are the main act in autumn and you can get them at Vincent’s Patch, Long Meadow Ranch, Triple T Ranch & Farm, Micros Market Garden and Tu Universo Farms. LMR has a beautiful harvest this season of delicata winter squash, great for easy roasting or soups. Or try their unique habanada pepper. It’s like a habañero without the heat (get it?), exhibiting creamy tropical fruit notes. If you need more varieties, you are likely to find them at Triple T with at least eight different pepper varieties to help spice up your meals.

And of course, no autumn is complete without apples and pears. Although the beloved mutsu apple is coming to an end, it will be replaced by new Wicksons — a crab-apple-looking but super-flavorful new varietal from Devoto Gardens, as well as Sierra Beauties and Arkansas Blacks. Grab the last of this season's pears from Arceo Ranch and enjoy while you can. Or just stock up on these fall fruit flavors and try a jar of cinnamon pear jam or apple butter (non-dairy) from The Wild Pear Co. And if you haven’t tried West Won Bread’s apple pie scone you are missing out — try one on Friday with your coffee as we dream about the new fall-flavor croissants they are developing.

Need some heartier fare? Cocina Milonga offers butternut squash empanadas — a perfect starter, while Woodlands Charcuterie has duck confit, French country sausage and poultry stock, all from regeneratively farmed animals, to make that hearty fall cassoulet.

But no meal is complete without a sweet, which, thanks to Madeleine’s Macarons, is complete with their new six-pack “Fall Flavors” including apple pie, ginger pear, pumpkin spice, maple, amaretto fig and butter rum.

If that doesn’t get you ready for autumn, I don’t know what will. Enjoy!

And don’t forget to bring the kids to the Market Classroom for fun “Healthy Harvest & Healthy Lives” activities hosted by Gayle Davies, market educator.

We hope to see you every Friday through Oct. 28 from 7:30 a.m. until noon in beautiful Crane Park. Stay in-the-know through our newsletter, Instagram, Facebook or Nextdoor St. Helena.