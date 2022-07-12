St. Helena Farmers’ Market: The magic of bees

Bees are amazing creatures.
They provide us with honey, which can be enjoyed as a topping or used in cooking. Farmers depend on bees to pollinate their crops. There are health benefits of taking honey and bee pollen. Honey, propolis, royal jelly and beeswax can also all be used in beauty regimens.
We are fortunate to have Gerard’Z Honeybees as a new vendor at the St. Helena Farmers' Market this year that provides all these products including Napa wildflower honey, bee pollen and beeswax. One of the recipes they provide is for Cucumber-Honey Agua Fresca. Blend 3 small cucumbers (skin on and cut in chunks), a large handful of basil leaves (no stems), 2 limes (cut into wedges, skin on and remove seeds), 1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger, 1/2 cup honey and 2 cups water until smooth. Pour the mixture through a fine mesh strainer into a pitcher and add 2 more cups of water and ice.
This Friday, market educator Gayle Davies will have fun projects for the kids at the Market Classroom based on our July theme of “Sun and Summer Survival.” The Farm to Table Students from the Culinary Institute of America at Greystone will be giving one of their popular demonstrations at 10:30 a.m. at the Chef’s Table. Come watch the students and pick up some great cooking tips, enjoy the delicious samples, and take home a copy of the recipe. Stop by the Molly’s Angels booth and learn about the services they provide to the community. And have a chat with the Napa County Seed Library to learn about the benefits of seed saving and sharing.
People are also reading…
Please join us every Friday morning from 7:30 a.m. until noon in Crane Park. For the most up-to-date information, please visit us at sthelenafarmersmkt.org, sign up for the market’s weekly online newsletter, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and NextDoor.
Watch Now: How to grill the perfect patty, and more videos to improve your life
Here are some tips on how to grill the perfect patty this summer, ways to help an anxious pet during 4th of July fireworks, and more videos to improve your life.
We’ve got the scoop on how to make a perfect patty this summer, so get ready to fire up that grill! Buzz60’s Chloe Hurst has the story!
Fourth of July celebrations involve a lot of fun activities, food and fireworks. Here is how you can keep your pet safe during the celebrations.
The things you do before bed, as harmless as they may see, can have a significant impact on the quality of your sleep. Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes…
The summer sizzle is in full swing, and with high temperatures comes the increased chance of heat-related illnesses. Here are some tips on wha…
You don’t want your clothes to be more memorable than you! Buzz60’s Chloe Hurst has the story!
Barbecuing brings joy to many people during any season of the year. You might not be thinking about some very real health risks associated wit…
If you’re not sure what tasty treat to make to celebrate the fourth of July here are a few delicious and patriotic ideas.
There is a lot more that goes into growing and maintaining plants than most people realize.
Researchers have found that acupuncture may reduce headaches for those who suffer from chronic tension headaches.
You would do anything for the people you love and if you have the means for it, of course you’d lend them some money. But what happens when th…
Katherine Gold is a volunteer member of the St. Helena Farmers’ Market and feels fortunate to be a part of the Market.