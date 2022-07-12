St. Helena Farmers’ Market: The magic of bees

Bees are amazing creatures.

They provide us with honey, which can be enjoyed as a topping or used in cooking. Farmers depend on bees to pollinate their crops. There are health benefits of taking honey and bee pollen. Honey, propolis, royal jelly and beeswax can also all be used in beauty regimens.

We are fortunate to have Gerard’Z Honeybees as a new vendor at the St. Helena Farmers' Market this year that provides all these products including Napa wildflower honey, bee pollen and beeswax. One of the recipes they provide is for Cucumber-Honey Agua Fresca. Blend 3 small cucumbers (skin on and cut in chunks), a large handful of basil leaves (no stems), 2 limes (cut into wedges, skin on and remove seeds), 1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger, 1/2 cup honey and 2 cups water until smooth. Pour the mixture through a fine mesh strainer into a pitcher and add 2 more cups of water and ice.

This Friday, market educator Gayle Davies will have fun projects for the kids at the Market Classroom based on our July theme of “Sun and Summer Survival.” The Farm to Table Students from the Culinary Institute of America at Greystone will be giving one of their popular demonstrations at 10:30 a.m. at the Chef’s Table. Come watch the students and pick up some great cooking tips, enjoy the delicious samples, and take home a copy of the recipe. Stop by the Molly’s Angels booth and learn about the services they provide to the community. And have a chat with the Napa County Seed Library to learn about the benefits of seed saving and sharing.

Please join us every Friday morning from 7:30 a.m. until noon in Crane Park.