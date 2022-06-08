St. Helena Farmers’ Market: The season of regeneration

The St. Helena Farmers’ Market has been in full swing for a month and we are really starting to see the fruits of our local growers’ labors. As spring eases into summer, the array of fresh fruits and vegetables becomes ever more bountiful.

So we at the market are thrilled to introduce our newest grower, Micros Market Garden, owned and farmed by Patrick Deasy, who joins us for his inaugural farmers’ market. Micros practices regenerative agriculture, a no-till, building and feeding of the soil approach that focuses on the ecological system as a whole. Regenerative agriculture not only leads to healthier soil, but results in less erosion, less water use, better crop resilience and more nutrient-packed produce. Because efficiency is increased, much more can be produced efficiently on much less land.

Patrick proves that you can grow a lot in a limited space; with just three quarters of an acre he feeds his family and dozens (hundreds?) of others each week at our market. The main spring crop is English peas, beets and a wide variety of lettuces. Having just finished the transition into summer crops, we can look forward to his tasty tomatoes, peppers, eggplant, sweet corn and more.

Micros is not only passionate about gardens, farming and growing but also teaching the next generation of growers. Aspiring farmers can take an eight-week apprenticeship program where apprentices work right on the farm and really “get into the weeds” of sustainable growing. They also offer regular group and private regenerative farm workshops where anyone can learn how to apply this approach to their home garden or a garden on a larger scale. Just want to see how it all works? Well, take a tour instead and then make sure to pick up your bounty at Patrick’s stall at our market on Friday.

Once you do, make sure to join us at our Market Classroom at 10:30 for the presentation "Learn to Live Longer Better: The Blue Zones Project and You." Melissa Brown, St. Helena Police Department school resource officer, will present Kids' Story Time at 10 a.m.

Special note: The St. Helena Hospital Foundation's Mobile Van will be at the market offering free health screening (blood pressure, heart rate, blood sugar, cholesterol screening) as well as COVID vaccinations (Moderna and Pfizer first, second, booster No. 1, booster No. 2 for those who qualify).

See you there!

We hope to see you every Friday through Oct. 28 from 7:30 until noon in beautiful Crane Park. Stay in-the-know through our newsletter, Instagram, Facebook or Nextdoor St. Helena.

Ann Costelloe is a member of the St. Helena Farmers’ Market Board of Directors.