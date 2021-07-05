St. Helena Farmers' Market: The staff of life

Bread has been referred to as the staff of life for centuries as it is a basic food that supports life. We are fortunate to have vendors at the market with both wonderful bread and toppings for the bread to enjoy at all meals.

Napa Baking Company sells a tasty walnut cranberry loaf that can be enjoyed toasted with cultured butter from Achadinha Cheese Company or made into beautiful french toast for a weekend morning. Whip together a good pinch of cinnamon, nutmeg and sugar, a dash of vanilla and salt, 1 cup of milk and three eggs. Drench slices of the loaf in the mixture and cook in butter on both sides until golden and serve with maple syrup and mimosas. A great way to start the day.

West Won Bread has a wonderful sourdough loaf that is perfect for toast with A and Bee Provisions honey. Or try it with mushrooms on toast. Slice up a mix of mushrooms from Far West Fungi and cook down until soft in butter. Add in herbs of your choice from Triple T Ranch and Farm and season with the juice from half a lemon and salt and pepper. You can have fun with the recipe by adding garlic, diced shallot, a splash of sherry or cream, or red pepper flakes. Top the toasted bread with the mushroom mixture and a poached egg and parsley for garnish and enjoy any time of the day.