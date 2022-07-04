St. Helena Farmers’ Market: Throw a kebab party for your friends

Throwing a kebab party is a fun way for your guests to prepare their own meal with items of their choice.
Bring out those skewers from the back of the kitchen drawer (soak the wooden ones in water before using) or use rosemary branches to add a bit of flavor. Try combos such as beef from Sonoma County Meat Company (pre-cut for ease), mushrooms from Far West Fungi and pre-boiled baby potatoes. Wild large prawns from Santa Rosa Seafood with squash and onions from Triple T Ranch and Farm is also a tasty combo.
Brush lightly with Anzalone’s olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Combine lemon juice, rough chopped garlic and minced fresh rosemary and brush the mixture over the skewered items.
For a pretty dessert, combine strawberries from Tu Universo Farms and chocolate brownie chunks from Patisserie Angelica and drizzle with a mixture of balsamic vinegar and brown sugar. Grill and enjoy!
We have a lot going on this Friday. Kids’ Story Time will be hosted by Melissa Brown (School Resource Officer for St. Helena Unified School District) and Amanda Tuttle at 9:30 am. Make sure to stop by and tell Amanda goodbye as this is her last market with us as our Market Educator. The Market Classroom will be celebrating “Sun & Summer Survival'' with bubbles, hopscotch, jump rope, and sidewalk chalk activities, and hula hooping lessons will be offered by Christina Ochoa at 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m., and 11 a.m. The hoops will be provided!
Rachel Williams and Ray Ray's Tacos will be making their season debut this Friday with her popular breakfast tacos and taco kits.
The St. Helena Hospital Foundation’s Mobile Van will be at the market this week offering free health screening for blood pressure, heart rate, blood sugar and cholesterol as well as COVID vaccinations (Moderna and Pfizer first and second shots, first booster, and second booster for those who qualify).
Please join us every Friday morning from 7:30 until noon in Crane Park. For the most up-to-date information, please visit us at sthelenafarmersmkt.org, sign up for the Market’s weekly online newsletter and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and NextDoor.
Katherine Gold is a volunteer member of the St. Helena Farmers’ Market and feels fortunate to be a part of the Market.