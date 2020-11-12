 Skip to main content
St. Helena Farmers’ Market vendors migrate to Farmstead

Fresh salmon from Santa Rosa Seafood and Iberico pork from Encina Farms on a Friday morning – wait, isn’t the St. Helena Farmers’ Market done for the year?

Yes, but the shopping and neighborly ambiance continue at Farmstead’s newly expanded Winter Farmers’ Market.

The organizers of the Farmstead Farmers Market got in touch with the St. Helena Farmers’ Market manager Ed Smith, who invited selected vendors to move over to Farmstead once the larger market ended its season at the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus on Oct. 30.

“A lot of the vendors don’t have anything to do on Friday mornings, and they’d rather be doing something,” Smith said.

“We were pretty busy here a while ago,” Smith said Friday morning. “I think it’s going to be a pretty good turnout.”

Some of the vendors have a loyal following in St. Helena. Jess Arnsteen, culinary farm manager for Farmstead at Long Meadow Ranch, hopes that will translate into a good crowd once the word gets out.

“You can come here and get everything you need for a really good dinner,” Arnsteen said.

The Farmstead Farmers Market also helps promote Farmstead’s outdoor café.

Smith said the St. Helena Farmers’ Market vendors will remain at the Farmstead Farmers Market through the end of the year and possibly longer.

The market is open every Friday from 8 a.m. to noon.

Vendors at Farmstead at Long Meadow Ranch Farmers’ Market

A & Bee Provisions

Bella Massimo Organics

Encina Farms

Far West Fungi

Long Meadow Ranch

Nimbus Arts

Perfect Edge Sharpening

Royal Artisan Breads

Santa Rosa Seafood

