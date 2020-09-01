St. Helena Farmers' Market wants to keep you healthy, especially during fire season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For years we have been touting the health benefits of eating fresh, seasonal, locally grown produce. But there’s more to good health than great food. Especially now.

This season the COVID-19 pandemic forced us to consider local guidelines and adopt best practices. By now everyone seems well-adjusted to the mandatory wearing of facemasks, the ubiquitous bottles of hand sanitizer, the restrictions on the number of shoppers allowed in the Market at any given time, the suspension of our lectures and demos, our inability to offer hot foods, the postponement of story times and market classroom activities and the enforcement of social distancing. But the early arrival of fire season has imposed yet another health risk: air quality.

In our efforts to keep everyone in good shape, we need to consider the well-being of not only our wonderful shoppers, but also the impact of air quality on our vendors and staff who spend up to six hours at the Market. We really want to spend our Friday mornings with you, but when breathing becomes hazardous, we must reluctantly cancel our regular Market. How can you know?