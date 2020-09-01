St. Helena Farmers' Market wants to keep you healthy, especially during fire season

For years we have been touting the health benefits of eating fresh, seasonal, locally grown produce. But there’s more to good health than great food. Especially now.
This season the COVID-19 pandemic forced us to consider local guidelines and adopt best practices. By now everyone seems well-adjusted to the mandatory wearing of facemasks, the ubiquitous bottles of hand sanitizer, the restrictions on the number of shoppers allowed in the Market at any given time, the suspension of our lectures and demos, our inability to offer hot foods, the postponement of story times and market classroom activities and the enforcement of social distancing. But the early arrival of fire season has imposed yet another health risk: air quality.
In our efforts to keep everyone in good shape, we need to consider the well-being of not only our wonderful shoppers, but also the impact of air quality on our vendors and staff who spend up to six hours at the Market. We really want to spend our Friday mornings with you, but when breathing becomes hazardous, we must reluctantly cancel our regular Market. How can you know?
The accepted standard for assessing air quality is the Air Quality Index (AQI) which assigns a number based on the levels of ozone, particulate matter, carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide. When the AQI is 0 – 50, things are good. AQI readings in the 51 – 100 range are considered moderate and safe for almost everyone. The 101 – 150 range is unhealthy for anyone with respiratory issues or other sensitivities. When the AQI is over 151, breathing becomes unhealthy for everyone and when numbers go above 301 the air is actually hazardous.
We generally consult two Websites that monitor the AQI. Purple Air, www2.purpleair.com, collects data from multiple sites in St. Helena. Air Now, www.airnow.gov, has a lovely graphic display and receives readings from Napa and Santa Rosa. If either of these sites indicates that the AQI is over 150, we need to cancel the Market to protect our health. We try to hold off cancellations as long as possible but decisions must be made by the Wednesday evening prior to the Farmers’ Market in order to give our vendors enough time to prepare.
We communicate cancellation information on our website, sthelenafarmersmkt.org, and through our newsletter and other social media. If there are any last-minute changes, the website is your best source for updates. Should the AQI rise above 150 during the Market, we would immediately suspend operations. We certainly don’t want any member of our community to breathe bad air.
With your health in mind, we invite you to join us each Friday from 7:30 a.m. until noon at our temporary location at Napa Valley College’s Upper Campus, 1088 College Avenue, near the Pope Street Bridge. We hope to see you soon. Stay healthy!
Stacey Bressler is a local vintner and member of the St. Helena Farmers’ Market Board of Directors.
