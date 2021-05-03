St. Helena Farmers’ Market: Welcome back to the market

This Friday, May 7, will mark the opening of the St. Helena Farmers’ Market’s 35th season. We are excited to be back in Crane Park and are expecting more than 45 vendors, including seven who are new to our Market, to be there ready to welcome you.

Thirty-five years is a long time and much has changed since our Market began. In 1986, fashionable women were wearing suit jackets with gigantic padded shoulders and the “hippest” guys sported a mullet. We were singing along to the The Bangles’ “Walk Like an Egyptian” and rushing to the movies to see “Out of Africa.” Perhaps you were one of the many who harbored a secret crush on a handsome 24-year-old Tom Cruise in “Top Gun.”

While the St. Helena Farmers’ Market has seen changes in location, hours, programs and vendors, we have never strayed from our mission to support local farmers, specialty food purveyors and artisans, and to provide our community with a friendly, welcoming place to purchase organic seasonal products and learn about healthy eating. We are thankful for our wonderful patrons and appreciate their patience as we have all been forced to adapt to the restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks and social distancing are still in play, but we are beginning to see positive movement. Our return to Crane Park means that we are able to have a larger number of vendors and no longer have to count the number of shoppers entering the Market. We optimistically await the announcement in mid-June that will allow us to resume our full schedule of speakers, chef demos, story times, workshops, seasonal produce samples and special events.