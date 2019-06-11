MEAT! Meat with a side of meat and then maybe some more meat. Fortunately you can make a trip to the St. Helena Farmers’ Market this Friday and the whole family can prepare.
Ask Maddie at Stemple Creek Ranch what she thinks Dad would love for Father’s Day? “Ribeyes are easy to love,” she says. No argument there. These grass-fed steaks will make any Dad (Mom and kid) smile. Season first with one of the many T-Salt Seasonings and you are good to go.
Add some ribs from Long Meadow Ranch and to top it all off – thick cut bacon and sausages from Contimo Provisions. Your Dad’s MeatFest is a success!
And, of course, no celebration is complete without dessert. Dominique’s Sweets will be at the Market this week with her delicious pies, pastries and colorful macarons to help wrap up the meal. Now what to do for a gift? There are many options here at the Market that Dad will love.
Turby Leather will make their season debut right in time for Father’s Day. Check out their fun assortment of leather items and then the belts and buckles at Napa Valley Leathercraft. Think Sweet Blossom is just soaps? Check out their shave cream made with local olive oil, spearmint and eucalyptus and a brush to boot.
Gift – done! And thanks Dad for all you do!
Other happenings this week: the Students from the St. Helena Montessori School Farm are making their season debut. Arwen Gallenkamp, Market Educator, will host "The Birds and The Bees” projects for our young shoppers at the Kids’ Booth from 9 to 10 a.m. and Brenda Burke, manager of Community Outreach & Strategic Partnership, Jameson Animal Rescue Ranch, will be hosting the lecture at 10:30 a.m.
The St. Helena Farmers’ Market is held in Crane Park every Friday from 7:30 a.m. to noon through Oct. 25. For the most up-to-date information, please visit us at sthelenafarmersmkt.org, sign up for the Market’s weekly online newsletter or follow us on Facebook or Instagram.
Ann Costelloe is a member of the St. Helena Farmers’ Market Board of Directors and an enthusiastic lover of all things St. Helena and Napa!