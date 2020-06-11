St. Helena Farmers’ Market: What would Chef Lars do with zucchini?

While walking through the Market last week it was exciting to see our growers be able to offer the freshest, seasonal produce: the first stone fruit from Bera Ranch growing heirloom and vintage peaches, plums and pluots, morel mushrooms at Far West Fungi and the first of the season’s zucchini and squashes. I know, I know some people cringe at the thought of this prolific summer staple, so I asked my friend and fellow board member Lars Kronmark what he would do with this sometimes-maligned Mesoamerican vegetable.
Many of you will recognize Professor-Culinary Arts Chef Lars from the Culinary Institute of America at Greystone, as one of our beloved local icons and steward of the culinary arts scene here in the Valley for the past 25 years. “The problem with zucchini is that most people run out of ideas” on how to use it, Lars said. His go-to approach is grilling then dressing with a simple vinaigrette (50/50 olive oil to balsamic with herbs). Side dish done and great leftover too!
Want a little more creativity? Try a frittata. Cut the zucchini and/or squash how you like, although Lars recommends cutting it finely as many people don’t like the texture of big chunks. Sauté in olive oil with any of the other fresh herbs or vegetables you have picked up at the market. The trick he says is “the right pan.” Use a cast iron skillet because you want to put it in the oven. Need some farm fresh eggs? Get them right here at the Market from Long Meadow Ranch. “A frittata makes a great side dish for grilled salmon,” says Lars, (get it at Santa Rosa Seafood) “and is also excellent the next day for breakfast or lunch.”
So come to the Market this week and stock up with a fresh attitude on newly picked zucchini and squashes from Tu Universo or Triple T Ranch. Also, Royal Blenheim Apricots will be available this week from Bera Farms. And stay tuned for more tips from Lars coming soon.
Please join us at our temporary location at Napa Valley College’s Upper Campus on Fridays from 7:30 until noon. For the most up-to-date information, please visit us at sthelenafarmersmkt.org and sign up for the Market’s weekly online Newsletter or follow us on Facebook, Instagram or Nextdoor.
Ann Costelloe is a member of the St. Helena Farmers’ Market Board of Directors and an enthusiastic lover of all things St. Helena and Napa.
