St. Helena Farmers’ Market: What would Chef Lars do with zucchini?

While walking through the Market last week it was exciting to see our growers be able to offer the freshest, seasonal produce: the first stone fruit from Bera Ranch growing heirloom and vintage peaches, plums and pluots, morel mushrooms at Far West Fungi and the first of the season’s zucchini and squashes. I know, I know some people cringe at the thought of this prolific summer staple, so I asked my friend and fellow board member Lars Kronmark what he would do with this sometimes-maligned Mesoamerican vegetable.

Many of you will recognize Professor-Culinary Arts Chef Lars from the Culinary Institute of America at Greystone, as one of our beloved local icons and steward of the culinary arts scene here in the Valley for the past 25 years. “The problem with zucchini is that most people run out of ideas” on how to use it, Lars said. His go-to approach is grilling then dressing with a simple vinaigrette (50/50 olive oil to balsamic with herbs). Side dish done and great leftover too!