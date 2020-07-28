St. Helena Farmers’ Market: When is a fruit really a vegetable?

The fruits of the vegetable world are some of the most colorful and versatile of all the vegetables. They provide color, flavor and texture to our favorite dishes. Tomatoes are one of the most popular vegetable fruits and available now at the St. Helena Farmers’ Market. Take a guess what are some other vegetable fruits.
A tomato galette is an easy dish to make for a light lunch. Roll out your favorite pie crust recipe to a 12-inch circle on parchment paper and place on a baking sheet. Sprinkle 6 ounces crumbled feta cheese over the crust leaving a 2-inch border. Sprinkle 1 small diced shallot, 2 tsp each fresh thyme leaves and fresh chopped basil over the cheese and season with salt and pepper. Slice 3 medium tomatoes into one-quarter inch slices and arrange over the cheese and herbs. Fold the edge of the crust over the tomatoes, covering 2 inches of the filling and pleating the crust as needed. Brush the crust with an egg beaten with 1 tbsp water and cook in a preheated 400 oven for 30-35 minutes until the crust is golden brown and the tomatoes are soft. Cool for 10 minutes before serving.
Come on down to the Market to pick up all your vegetable fruits for the week. For a special fruit treat, Bera Ranch will have a unique melon this week. It is a Snow Leopard and has cream-colored skin and green spots with pure white flesh and tastes like a cross between a cantaloupe and a Crenshaw melon.
And the other vegetable fruits? Bell peppers, eggplant, olives and avocados, to name a few. A fun quote to remember is by the British humorist Miles Kington: “Knowledge is knowing that a tomato is a fruit. Wisdom is not putting it in a fruit salad.”
The market is this Friday morning from 7:30 until noon at our temporary location at Napa Valley College’s Upper Valley Campus. For the most up-to-date information, please visit us at sthelenafarmersmkt.org, sign up for the Market’s weekly online Newsletter and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and NextDoor.
Watch Now: How to teach your kids to be eco-friendly
Katherine Gold is a volunteer member of the St. Helena Farmers’ Market and feels fortunate to be a part of the Market.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!