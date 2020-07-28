St. Helena Farmers’ Market: When is a fruit really a vegetable?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The fruits of the vegetable world are some of the most colorful and versatile of all the vegetables. They provide color, flavor and texture to our favorite dishes. Tomatoes are one of the most popular vegetable fruits and available now at the St. Helena Farmers’ Market. Take a guess what are some other vegetable fruits.

A tomato galette is an easy dish to make for a light lunch. Roll out your favorite pie crust recipe to a 12-inch circle on parchment paper and place on a baking sheet. Sprinkle 6 ounces crumbled feta cheese over the crust leaving a 2-inch border. Sprinkle 1 small diced shallot, 2 tsp each fresh thyme leaves and fresh chopped basil over the cheese and season with salt and pepper. Slice 3 medium tomatoes into one-quarter inch slices and arrange over the cheese and herbs. Fold the edge of the crust over the tomatoes, covering 2 inches of the filling and pleating the crust as needed. Brush the crust with an egg beaten with 1 tbsp water and cook in a preheated 400 oven for 30-35 minutes until the crust is golden brown and the tomatoes are soft. Cool for 10 minutes before serving.

Come on down to the Market to pick up all your vegetable fruits for the week. For a special fruit treat, Bera Ranch will have a unique melon this week. It is a Snow Leopard and has cream-colored skin and green spots with pure white flesh and tastes like a cross between a cantaloupe and a Crenshaw melon.