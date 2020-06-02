St. Helena Farmers’ Market: Where everybody knows your name

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It has been repeated often, but nonetheless true, these are more than interesting times. As Napa County and the state put our collective toe in the water to approach whatever is the new normal, some things will never change and that is the comfort with what the familiar brings and most importantly a feeling of belonging.

Along with hundreds of others, I felt this when the St. Helena Farmers’ Market opened its 34th season, albeit under a pandemic-ready format. As I stood at the entrance working “crowd control” I heard from hundreds of happy locals how great it was to have this little slice of normalcy back, even without the hot coffee, demos, samplings and children’s activities.

So I wondered, is our market just special from a patrons’ point of view or is it truly different? To find out, I asked some of our vendors.