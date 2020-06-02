St. Helena Farmers’ Market: Where everybody knows your name

It has been repeated often, but nonetheless true, these are more than interesting times. As Napa County and the state put our collective toe in the water to approach whatever is the new normal, some things will never change and that is the comfort with what the familiar brings and most importantly a feeling of belonging.
Along with hundreds of others, I felt this when the St. Helena Farmers’ Market opened its 34th season, albeit under a pandemic-ready format. As I stood at the entrance working “crowd control” I heard from hundreds of happy locals how great it was to have this little slice of normalcy back, even without the hot coffee, demos, samplings and children’s activities.
So I wondered, is our market just special from a patrons’ point of view or is it truly different? To find out, I asked some of our vendors.
Betsy of Betsy’s Nutty Granola feels the “congenial, friendly atmosphere and the engaging locals and vendors” makes for an environment where everyone wants to share. Jamie of Anzalone’s Olive Oil told me this market and its “special sense of community” is part of the reason he relocated here from Buffalo, New York after attending the Culinary Institute of America at Greystone. Ben from Royal Artisan Breads (one of our new vendors) has a stall at a lot of other markets which he feels are mostly there for social gatherings and just “a free for all.” But “the St. Helena Market is different,” he said. “People are here for shopping!"
Rachel at V&M Farms (strawberries) says our market is “so different than other markets” with so many events and kids’ activities (well, normally anyway) and that everyone knows your name. That sentiment was echoed by Barry at Far West Fungi, who even referenced the old “Cheers” theme song adding that “quality is important” here and both vendors and patrons come here for freshness.
So, come on down Friday and spend a moment basking in that wonderful feeling that you will be recognized, even with your mask on, because we are all in this together and someone will likely know your name.
Please join us at our temporary location at Napa Valley College’s Upper Campus on Fridays from 7:30 until noon. For the most up-to-date information, please visit us at sthelenafarmersmkt.org, sign up for the Market’s weekly online newsletter or follow us on Facebook, Instagram or Nextdoor.
Ann Costelloe is a member of the St. Helena Farmers’ Market Board of Directors and an enthusiastic lover of all things St. Helena & Napa.
