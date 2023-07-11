“Where flowers bloom, so does hope” is a beautiful quote from Lady Bird Johnson, and we are fortunate to have vendors at the market with flowers for any occasion.

Rainwater Ranch has a selection of both fresh and dried bouquets, mini-wreaths with dried flowers, lavender, and cut flowers including echinacea and gladiolus.

Carnations By Cassie sells several different sizes of beautiful bouquets that include sweet William, Queen Anne’s lace, yarrow, statice, eucalyptus and ornamental kale.

Devoto Gardens has a wonderful assortment of fresh-cut flowers including various types of sunflowers, zinnias, cosmos and godetias.

Long Meadow Ranch has beautiful edible flowers, so stop by their booth for recommendations on their use.

And new to the market this year is Scrub Jay Flowers. Toni carries lovely bouquets that include snapdragon, pincushion flowers, and cosmos, and cut flowers including rudbeckia and gladiolus.

All of the vendors are happy to chat about their wonderful selection of flowers and take orders for special occasions such as a fun summer party and weddings.

Please join us every Friday morning for our local Farmers’ Market from 7:30 a.m. until noon in Crane Park during the months of May to October.

As part of our monthly lecture series, Ryley Schlachter is giving a talk this Friday at 10:30 a.m. on “Hapezome: Leaf and Flower Printing From the Garden” with special guest Lori Beilby, a seasoned natural dryer. Ryley is the farm manager of The Restaurant at Meadowood and The Charter Oak in St. Helena, and is always a favorite speaker at the market.

Bring the kids to the Market Classroom for a free take-home activity as part of our July theme of Water Wonders. Fantasy Faces will be painting kids’ faces from 8:30 to noon. And join in the free Fitness and Mobility Class given by Saint Fit at 9 a.m. on the lawn between the bocce courts and skate park. All levels of exercise are welcome.

