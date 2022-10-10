St. Helena Farmers' Market: Which came first?

Eggs are marvelous things. They provide us with a rich source of protein and vitamins while containing about 80 calories each. The food writer M.F.K. Fisher (who lived in St. Helena in years past and helped found our local Napa Valley Wine Library Association) observed, “Probably one of the most private things in the world is an egg before it is broken.”

Long Meadow Ranch sells beautiful eggs at the market each week. The LMR chickens are fed solely on organic feed, which allows the eggs to be certified organic. Their diet is supplemented by organic vegetables from the LMR gardens, and the ladies also enjoy foraging through the orchard to snack on worms, bugs and dropped fruit. The wonderful deep-orange color of an LMR egg yolk indicates the hens are provided a healthy and varied diet including greens, grasses, beets and beet greens.

While LMR has several different breeds of chickens, the favorite of Laddie Hall of LMR are the Black Australorps as they are friendly, very productive, and their beautiful black feathers shine iridescent in the sunlight. Next time you are at the market, stop and have a chat with Laddie about her chickens, and pick up some eggs to make a special and healthy meal at home.

Please join us every Friday morning from 7:30 until noon in Crane Park during the months of May to October. There are only three more markets this season! We have a lot of activities planned for this week. Bring the kids to our Market Classroom for some fun activities based on our October theme of "Seeds, Grains, Nuts, and Beans."

We will have a demonstration by Aaron Meneghelli, executive chef of E&J Gallo Luxury Estates (Louis M. Martini Winery, J Vineyards & Winery) as part of our Chef’s Table series. Watch the demonstration, get some great cooking tips from Chef Aaron, enjoy the delicious samples, and take a copy of the recipe home to give it a try.

The St. Helena Hospital Foundation’s Mobile Van will be offering the new COVID-19 bivalent vaccine (Pfizer and Moderna) for anyone 12 years and older as long as it has been two months since your last dose. The seasonal influenza vaccine will also be available for anyone 2 years and older. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

For the most up-to-date information, please visit us at sthelenafarmersmkt.org, sign up for the market’s weekly online newsletter, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and NextDoor.