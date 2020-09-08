St. Helena Farmers' Market: Wildfires & smoke, here we go again!

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If the impacts of COVID-19 weren’t bad enough, the Hennessey Fire put us again to the test. Thankfully, we have heard from many of our growers and vendors that they have made it through this latest disaster, but not without consequences, some we may not even realize for months to come.

Alberto Solis and his family, who live next to his Encina Farms, were evacuated but consider themselves lucky. The farm was surrounded by fire but it did not get to the irrigated area where his pigs congregate and are protected even in worse-case scenarios. Almost scarier was the potential impact to the trees that produce the acorns that feed the animals. Encina was spared catastrophe but due to the smoke they had to delay some deliveries to customers.

Jess Arnsteen, Culinary Farm Manager at Long Meadow Ranch, reports they were fortunate the fires haven’t destroyed anything, but were certainly impacted as many of their employees were evacuated and one lost their home. When the heavy smoke caused our Farmers’ Market to close, LMR set up a pop-up market that many patrons appreciated. The folks at LMR are watching the smoke reports closely to try and work around it to protect their employees who work outside.