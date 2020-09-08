St. Helena Farmers' Market: Wildfires & smoke, here we go again!

If the impacts of COVID-19 weren’t bad enough, the Hennessey Fire put us again to the test. Thankfully, we have heard from many of our growers and vendors that they have made it through this latest disaster, but not without consequences, some we may not even realize for months to come.
Alberto Solis and his family, who live next to his Encina Farms, were evacuated but consider themselves lucky. The farm was surrounded by fire but it did not get to the irrigated area where his pigs congregate and are protected even in worse-case scenarios. Almost scarier was the potential impact to the trees that produce the acorns that feed the animals. Encina was spared catastrophe but due to the smoke they had to delay some deliveries to customers.
Jess Arnsteen, Culinary Farm Manager at Long Meadow Ranch, reports they were fortunate the fires haven’t destroyed anything, but were certainly impacted as many of their employees were evacuated and one lost their home. When the heavy smoke caused our Farmers’ Market to close, LMR set up a pop-up market that many patrons appreciated. The folks at LMR are watching the smoke reports closely to try and work around it to protect their employees who work outside.
Stan Devoto of Devoto Gardens could see all five fires from his West Sonoma Farm but thankfully suffered no damage. Like after the 2017 fires, he is worried about the smoke and possible damage to his Pinot Noir grapes. I was surprised to learn that his apples, however, are very resilient to smoke damage and will be fine.
The risk and uncertainly of smoke taint, whether it is real or perceived, was echoed by Rene Haug of Talahalusi Gardens. There may be far-reaching impacts to the grape growing business here in the Napa Valley similar to what we experienced in 2017.
Growers have experienced a huge reduction in business this year largely related to COVID’s punch on the restaurant industry and the fire added just one more knock. So come on out Friday and help our local growers continue to be sustainable in the wake of this challenging year.
Please join us at our temporary location at Napa Valley College’s Upper Campus next Friday from 7:30 until noon. For the most up-to-date information, please visit us at sthelenafarmersmkt.org, sign up for the Market’s weekly online Newsletter or follow us on Facebook, Instagram or Nextdoor.
Watch Now: You're likely eating this food that's aging you
Ann Costelloe is a member of the St. Helena Farmers’ Market Board of Directors, an enthusiastic lover of all things St. Helena and sends a huge note of appreciation and thanks to our devoted firefighters who tirelessly work to protect our lives, homes and land.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!