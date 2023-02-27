The St. Helena High School Future Farmers of America team brought home the state Grapevine Pruning Championship, held at Fresno State University in February.

The competition pitted teams of three or four against one another, with students entering a timed pruning test, an oral presentation and a written exam. Each competitor can earn up to 400 points, with the top three scores being counted. A total of 18 schools vied for the top prize.

In addition to the statewide honors, Liam Joy and Arianna Martinez received individual recognition for coming in second and fifth place, respectively. The two, along with teammate Will Walter, have been training since October.

The Grapevine Pruning event seeks to effectively prepare students to learn current agricultural and viticultural practices and procedures used in today’s wine, raisin and table grape industry. Those seeking careers in agriculture must not only develop a high degree of knowledge and skill, they must also develop the ability to solve complex problems. This event blends the testing of manipulative skills and knowledge required for careers in agriculture production.

The team was coached by adviser and teacher Judy Aschwanden with the help of Kirk Grace, the director of vineyard operations at Stags Leap, and David Peters, raisin grape grower in Kingsburg. The team traveled to Kingsburg, Fowler, Napa, Lodi and Fresno to practice, learn and compete throughout the season.

This is the fourth Vine Pruning State Championship brought home for St. Helena FFA since 2000, and the 12th overall with other wins in Vine Judging, Floriculture and Agriscience Research.