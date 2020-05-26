St. Helena FFA students win six state contests

St. Helena's FFA students

Sixteen members of St. Helena FFA group served salads, bread, pasta and crabs to some 160 people at February's Soroptimist Crab Feed. St. Helena FFA students won six awards at a state contest this month.

 Star file photo

St. Helena FFA students won six state contests at a virtual Agriscience Fair Career Development Event, qualifying them to compete at the national level this summer.

The winners were:

- Liesl Wolf-Heinemann – Food Products & Processing Systems, Division V

- Kaitlyn Glakeler – Plant Systems, Division V

- Justin Wiig – Power Structural & Technical Systems, Division V

- Jacob Lehman and Collin Darrall – Plant Systems, Division VI

- Brenna Pauls – Environmental Services & Natural Resources, Division III

- Araceli Avina – Plant Systems, Division III

St. Helena FFA submitted 22 projects by 25 students in Ag Systems and Honors Ag Chemistry. Twenty projects were named state finalists (top 3-5).

