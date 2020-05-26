St. Helena FFA students win six state contests

St. Helena FFA students won six state contests at a virtual Agriscience Fair Career Development Event, qualifying them to compete at the national level this summer.
The winners were:
- Liesl Wolf-Heinemann – Food Products & Processing Systems, Division V
- Kaitlyn Glakeler – Plant Systems, Division V
- Justin Wiig – Power Structural & Technical Systems, Division V
- Jacob Lehman and Collin Darrall – Plant Systems, Division VI
- Brenna Pauls – Environmental Services & Natural Resources, Division III
- Araceli Avina – Plant Systems, Division III
St. Helena FFA submitted 22 projects by 25 students in Ag Systems and Honors Ag Chemistry. Twenty projects were named state finalists (top 3-5).
