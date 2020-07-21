St. Helena first grader Eyer named ‘Summer Member of the Month’

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Daniel Eyer, a first school year and summer camp attendee, has been named the Summer Member of the Month at the Boys & Girls Club of St. Helena.

Unit Director Mariana Martinez said, “Even though he is only in first grade, he has already made a major impact at our clubhouse. He has a wonderful way of brightening the room and bringing fun energy into our clubhouse.”

She said when Eyer first joined the club at the beginning of the school year, he was an active participant in many programs, including STEM, Triple Play and Healthy Habits. Although this summer has been different from others in the past, Eyer has adapted well into the club’s new program. He is very active, loves to play soccer, is a faster runner, likes to sing and dance, and is a huge Pokémon fan, Martinez said.

“We are very proud to have Daniel as our member of the summer, and can’t wait to see how he continues to grow as a person, student and club member,” she added.

For more information on the Boys & Girls Club of St. Helena, visit bgchsc.org.

