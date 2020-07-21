St. Helena first grader Eyer named ‘Summer Member of the Month’

St. Helena first grader Eyer named ‘Summer Member of the Month’

{{featured_button_text}}
Daniel Eyer

First grader Daniel Eyer has been named the "Summer Member of the Month" at the Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Helena and Calistoga.

 Submitted photo

Daniel Eyer, a first school year and summer camp attendee, has been named the Summer Member of the Month at the Boys & Girls Club of St. Helena.

Unit Director Mariana Martinez said, “Even though he is only in first grade, he has already made a major impact at our clubhouse. He has a wonderful way of brightening the room and bringing fun energy into our clubhouse.”

She said when Eyer first joined the club at the beginning of the school year, he was an active participant in many programs, including STEM, Triple Play and Healthy Habits. Although this summer has been different from others in the past, Eyer has adapted well into the club’s new program. He is very active, loves to play soccer, is a faster runner, likes to sing and dance, and is a huge Pokémon fan, Martinez said.

“We are very proud to have Daniel as our member of the summer, and can’t wait to see how he continues to grow as a person, student and club member,” she added.

For more information on the Boys & Girls Club of St. Helena, visit bgchsc.org.

Watch Now: Best tips for stargazers at night

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: A day at the St. Helena Farmers Market

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News